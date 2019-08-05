Log in
JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
Just Eat : Takeaway.com agrees terms of Just Eat take out

08/05/2019 | 02:49am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com has agreed the terms of a recommended deal to buy British rival Just Eat to create the world's largest online food delivery firm outside China.

The companies said on Monday they had backed the deal as outlined on July 29, with Just Eat shareholders receiving 0.09744 new Takeaway.com shares for each of their shares.

The terms of the combination imply a value of 731 pence per Just Eat share based on Takeaway.com's closing share price of 83.55 euros on July 26, a premium of 15%, valuing the British company at nearly 5 billion pounds, the companies said.

Takeaway.com's shares have slipped since the deal was announced to close at 77.6 euros on Friday.

The group, which will be called Just Eat Takeaway.com, will be a market leader in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.

"The board believes that this is a compelling offer for Just Eat shareholders which will create a global leader in a dynamic and rapidly growing sector," the British firm's chairman, Mike Evans, said.

"Our businesses have a shared philosophy and culture, and together we will create one of the world's largest online food delivery platforms with leading positions in key markets."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUST EAT PLC -2.88% 736.4 Delayed Quote.25.49%
TAKEAWAY.COM -3.54% 77.6 Delayed Quote.31.97%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 046 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 20,0 M
Finance 2019 258 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 143x
P/E ratio 2020 52,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,53x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
Capitalization 5 001 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Blair Group Chief Operating Officer
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Fanton Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT PLC25.49%6 063
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD13.02%431 379
NETFLIX19.12%139 595
NASPERS LIMITED25.39%102 997
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA35.22%27 585
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR6.81%23 088
