Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Just Eat plc    JE.   GB00BKX5CN86

JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Just Eat advises shareholders not to accept Prosus offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 02:55am EST

Britain's Just Eat advised shareholders not to accept a 710 pence-a-share cash offer from Prosus, saying it was inferior to its agreed deal with Takeaway.com to create the largest food delivery player outside China.

"Your Board believes that the Takeaway.com combination provides Just Eat shareholders with greater value creation than the Prosus offer," it said in a letter to investors on Monday, adding that the Prosus offer also significantly undervalued Just Eat on a standalone basis.

Takeaway.com said it was "strongly committed" to a deal that would bring together the two most profitable European food delivery websites; Just Eat in Britain and Takeaway.com in the Netherlands.

"Our team has a proven ability to win in competitive markets and has defeated numerous competitors in many countries, whether large scale tech giants or well-funded, own-delivery challengers." Takeaway.com Chief Executive Jitse Groen said.

"We remain strongly committed to the merger."

Internet giant Prosus, which is also based in the Netherlands, gatecrashed Just Eat's agreed all-share deal with Takeaway last month, with a $6.3 billion cash offer.

Takeaway's bid values Just Eat's shares at about 690 pence each based on Friday's closing prices.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUST EAT PLC 0.21% 754.6 Delayed Quote.28.32%
PROSUS N.V. -0.03% 63.37 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SHARE PLC -1.54% 30.03 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TAKEAWAY.COM 0.18% 82.5 Delayed Quote.40.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST EAT PLC
03:21aJust Eat advises shareholders not to accept Prosus offer
RE
02:55aJust Eat advises shareholders not to accept Prosus offer
RE
11/22Prosus bullish on Just Eat, even as rival bid strengthens
RE
11/22JUST EAT : Form 8.3 - Just Eat PLC_Replacement
PU
11/22JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) -JUST EAT PLC
PU
11/22JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Inmarsat plc_Replacement
PU
11/22JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Just Eat plc _Replacement
PU
11/22JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Just Eat plc
PU
11/22JUST EAT : Form 8.3 - Just Eat PLC
PU
11/22JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Takeaway.com.N.V
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 031 M
EBIT 2019 137 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M
Finance 2019 78,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 302x
P/E ratio 2020 57,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,89x
EV / Sales2020 3,92x
Capitalization 5 121 M
Chart JUST EAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Just Eat plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 819,33  GBp
Last Close Price 753,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fernando Fanton Chief Product & Technology Officer
Mira Magecha Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT PLC28.32%6 567
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.97%404 879
NETFLIX16.00%136 068
NASPERS LIMITED-20.24%66 495
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%50 424
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.24.13%25 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group