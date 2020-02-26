Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Just Eat plc    JE.   GB00BKX5CN86

JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Just Eat : and Manna to launch flying food delivery by drone in Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 12:19pm EST

Manna launches its airborne logisitcs platform 'in-a-box' with partners Just Eat, Ben & Jerry's and Camile Thai in Dublin

Manna Drone Delivery 'as-a-service' announces Just Eat, Ben & Jerry's and Camile Thai as first commercial partners for flying food delivery

Manna, the world's first aviation-grade B2B drone delivery 'as-a-service' platform will launch its airborne logistics platform 'in-a-box' in with partners, Ben & Jerry's ice cream and local premium food brand Camile Thai, via food ordering and delivery platform Just Eat, delivering to a large customer base with a sub 3-minute delivery promise from restaurant to customer.

Commenting on the trial Manna CEO and founder Bobby Healy said:

'I am extremely proud of the team and what we have built. It is a pleasure to work with such high calibre partners on our project next month in Dublin - our first European launch. 'It's clear that Drone delivery provides a faster, cleaner, safer, cheaper and higher quality alternative to road-based delivery. We are excited about how that will improve the world'

Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director Just Eat Ireland said:

'Technology is at the core of everything we do at Just Eat, so we're delighted to be involved in these pioneering trials with Manna, who have clearly built a groundbreaking drone delivery system. Transforming the business of food delivery as we know it, this coming together of two complementary services will greatly improve the delivery experience for our customers and further adds to the countless ways we connect people with food, everywhere. We are just so proud to be Ireland's and indeed the world's first online food ordering and delivery platform to provide a commercial drone delivery offering to our customers.'

Healy added:

'This technology will transform online food marketplaces, restaurants, dark kitchens, and communities globally. The Irish Aviation Authority hasve been a tremendous help and guide over the past three years, working together we have ensured that our drones are extremely safe in all operating conditions. We look forward to working with regulators around the world as we bring this innovative technology to customers across the Globe.' About Manna

Manna Drone Delivery is the world's first aviation-grade B2B drone delivery 'as-a-service' company. The Manna drone fleet - which is autonomous - is operated by Manna directly from the restaurant or dark kitchen premises and is accessible via API to food tech providers and online food platforms alike in a channel-agnostic manner. One fleet for all demand.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JUST EAT PLC
12:19pJUST EAT : and Manna to launch flying food delivery by drone in Ireland
PU
02/20JUST EAT : Statement re. Share Dealing by Directors
PU
02/17Coronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong's once-thriving tourism, ret..
RE
02/14Takeaway posts strong results ahead of merger
AQ
02/12Delivery Hero to buy 8.4 million additional shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com
RE
02/11JUST EAT PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
02/07LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/07Just Eat, McDonald's in Talks to Form Delivery Partnership in Spain
DJ
02/06JUST EAT PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/04JUST EAT PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 027 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 64,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,63x
Capitalization 5 858 M
Chart JUST EAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Just Eat plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 848,39  GBp
Last Close Price 861,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fernando Fanton Chief Product & Technology Officer
Mira Magecha Chief People Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group