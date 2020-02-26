Just Eat : and Manna to launch flying food delivery by drone in Ireland

Manna launches its airborne logisitcs platform 'in-a-box' with partners Just Eat, Ben & Jerry's and Camile Thai in Dublin



Manna, the world's first aviation-grade B2B drone delivery 'as-a-service' platform will launch its airborne logistics platform 'in-a-box' in with partners, Ben & Jerry's ice cream and local premium food brand Camile Thai, via food ordering and delivery platform Just Eat, delivering to a large customer base with a sub 3-minute delivery promise from restaurant to customer.

Commenting on the trial Manna CEO and founder Bobby Healy said:

'I am extremely proud of the team and what we have built. It is a pleasure to work with such high calibre partners on our project next month in Dublin - our first European launch. 'It's clear that Drone delivery provides a faster, cleaner, safer, cheaper and higher quality alternative to road-based delivery. We are excited about how that will improve the world'

Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director Just Eat Ireland said:

'Technology is at the core of everything we do at Just Eat, so we're delighted to be involved in these pioneering trials with Manna, who have clearly built a groundbreaking drone delivery system. Transforming the business of food delivery as we know it, this coming together of two complementary services will greatly improve the delivery experience for our customers and further adds to the countless ways we connect people with food, everywhere. We are just so proud to be Ireland's and indeed the world's first online food ordering and delivery platform to provide a commercial drone delivery offering to our customers.'

Healy added:

'This technology will transform online food marketplaces, restaurants, dark kitchens, and communities globally. The Irish Aviation Authority hasve been a tremendous help and guide over the past three years, working together we have ensured that our drones are extremely safe in all operating conditions. We look forward to working with regulators around the world as we bring this innovative technology to customers across the Globe.'

Manna Drone Delivery is the world's first aviation-grade B2B drone delivery 'as-a-service' company. The Manna drone fleet - which is autonomous - is operated by Manna directly from the restaurant or dark kitchen premises and is accessible via API to food tech providers and online food platforms alike in a channel-agnostic manner. One fleet for all demand.