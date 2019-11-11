Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Just Eat plc    JE.   GB00BKX5CN86

JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Prosus lowers threshold for its rival Just Eat bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 02:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Prosus is diplayed at Amsterdam's stock exchange building as Prosus begins trading on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam

Netherlands-based Prosus has tweaked its offer for online takeaway delivery platform Just Eat, lowering the acceptance threshold for investors as it battles Takeaway.com to buy the British company.

Just Eat had previously agreed on the terms of a 4.7 billion pound ($6.1 billion) all-share deal that prompted internet giant Prosus to weigh in with an unsolicited cash offer of $6.3 billion, or 710 pence per share, setting an increasingly fractious contest in motion.

Prosus on Monday published its cash offer document and lowered the threshold for shareholder approval to 75% from 90%. It said a fall in the value of Takeaway's offer since it was announced, due to a drop in the firm's share price and currency moves, meant investors should accept its terms.

Prosus is a Dutch internet conglomerate that was spun out of South Africa's Naspers.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUST EAT PLC 0.00% 736 Delayed Quote.25.77%
NASPERS LIMITED -2.27% 2150 End-of-day quote.-23.21%
PROSUS N.V. -0.79% 62.34 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TAKEAWAY.COM 0.00% 72.95 Delayed Quote.24.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST EAT PLC
03:15aProsus lowers threshold for its rival Just Eat bid
RE
02:42aProsus lowers threshold for its rival Just Eat bid
RE
11/05JUST EAT : Takeaway.com switches Just Eat deal in attempt to add certainty
AQ
11/04Takeaway.com tweaks Just Eat offer in move to thwart rival Prosus
RE
11/04Takeaway.com tweaks Just Eat offer in move to thwart rival Prosus
RE
11/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/31DELIVERY HERO : raises revenue target after third-quarter jump
RE
10/29Just Eat merger vote halted by Dutch food giant
AQ
10/28Shareholders trade barbs as Just Eat takeover battle simmers
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 031 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M
Finance 2019 83,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 297x
P/E ratio 2020 56,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
Capitalization 5 035 M
Chart JUST EAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Just Eat plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 817,67  GBp
Last Close Price 740,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 83,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fernando Fanton Chief Product & Technology Officer
Mira Magecha Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT PLC25.77%6 479
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.94%405 443
NETFLIX8.93%126 475
NASPERS LIMITED-23.21%64 893
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%45 955
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.30.26%26 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group