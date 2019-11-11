Log in
Prosus sticks with £4.9 billion bid for Just Eat but lowers threshold

11/11/2019 | 04:58am EST
The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone, in London

Prosus held firm on its $6.3 billion (£4.9 billion) offer to buy Just Eat on Monday as it argued the merits of its bid versus one from Takeaway.com for the British online takeaway delivery firm.

LONDON/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Prosus held firm on its $6.3 billion (£4.9 billion) offer to buy Just Eat on Monday as it argued the merits of its bid versus one from Takeaway.com for the British online takeaway delivery firm.

The one change in the offer published on Monday by the Dutch arm of South African internet giant Naspers was an acceptance threshold lowered to 75% from 90%.

"We actually believe that financial markets are under- estimating the cost of implementing the transformation Just Eat requires to protect its market position and to capitalise on its long-term opportunity," Prosus CEO Bob Van Dijk said.

Prosus has weighed in with an unsolicited cash offer of $6.3 billion, or 710 pence per share, for Just Eat.

That's higher than the 4.7 billion pound all-share deal that Just Eat's board has agreed with Takeaway.com whose shares have fallen since it made its initial bid in July.

Combined with the impact of a stronger British pound versus the euro, the value of the Takeaway.com shares offer has fallen to 609 pence.

Just Eat shares closed at 738 pence on Friday, signalling investors believe a higher offer from one of the suitors is likely.

Just Eat on Monday said the unchanged Prosus offer "significantly undervalued" it, both as a standalone company and in combination with Takeaway, and it continued to recommend shareholders to reject it.

Last week Takeaway, which initially proposed an agreed deal with Just Eat, changed its proposal to a formal bid with a 75% threshold.

Takeaway's offer could also go forward with simple majority approval from Just Eat shareholders, if British regulators agree.

Prosus and Takeaway.com each talked up the merits of their respective bids on Monday.

Prosus CEO van Dijk told journalists on a conference call that Takeaway's modest investment in delivery capacity might be a viable strategy for now in the Netherlands and Germany, but it would not work in London and many other markets.

Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen said his bid offered superior future growth opportunities to both groups of shareholders.

He argued that the delivery side of the online food ordering businesses may never become profitable, while Takeaway's focus on becoming the dominant order platform has led to better growth in operating results.

By Paul Sandle and Toby Sterling
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUST EAT PLC -0.30% 735.8 Delayed Quote.25.77%
NASPERS LIMITED -2.27% 2150 End-of-day quote.-23.21%
PROSUS N.V. -1.19% 62.42 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TAKEAWAY.COM 1.64% 74.35 Delayed Quote.24.49%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 031 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M
Finance 2019 83,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 297x
P/E ratio 2020 56,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
Capitalization 5 035 M
Chart JUST EAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Just Eat plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 817,67  GBp
Last Close Price 740,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 83,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fernando Fanton Chief Product & Technology Officer
Mira Magecha Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT PLC25.77%6 479
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.94%405 443
NETFLIX8.93%126 475
NASPERS LIMITED-23.21%64 893
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%45 955
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.30.26%26 615
