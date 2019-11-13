Log in
JUST EAT PLC

JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
11/13 09:08:19 am
734.6 GBp   -0.05%
07:21aTakeaway CEO has no plans to raise $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
RE
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Takeaway CEO has no plans to raise $5.5 billion Just Eat bid

11/13/2019 | 07:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: Just Eat signage on a London restaurant window

Takeaway.com Chief Executive Jitse Groen said on Wednesday he did not intend to increase a 4.3 billion pound ($5.5 billion) offer for Britain's Just Eat, despite a higher unsolicited bid from larger rival Prosus.

A Takeaway-Just Eat tie-up, which is backed by Just Eat's boards, would create more value in the long run, Groen told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Barcelona.

Asked whether he would sweeten the bid, Groen said: "no".

"The combination is the new Booking.com, for investors that is the thing to think about," he said, referring to the online service that grew to dominate its sector by offering the largest selection of hotels and an easy-to-use ordering app.

Groen, who owns 25% of Takeaway himself, said the deal has "a lot" of support from Just Eat shareholders.

"Because they are the same shareholders, there's a lot of overlap. People know our track record," he said.

Prosus's cash offer of 710 pence values Just Eat at around $6.3 billion and is currently 12% higher than Takeaway's all-share offer of 634 pence. Just Eat shares were trading at 734.4 pence at 1204 GMT, a signal investors still believe a higher offer is on the cards.

Investor Cat Rock, which holds 5.69% of Takeaway shares and 2.6% of Just Eat, has said it backs the merger and opposes the Prosus bid as insufficient.

However, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Eminence Capital with 4.92% and 4.26% of Just Eat respectively have said they consider the Takeaway offer too low.

Prosus, which has argued it has more resources to invest after poor third quarter results from Just Eat, responded on Wednesday by saying that Takeaway underestimates "the level of investment required in a sector that is changing rapidly".

"Ours is the only offer that provides the certainty of cash to shareholders at an attractive and fair value," it said.

Takeaway also said on Wednesday it would introduce Takeaway's branded delivery service in Britain and combine the two companies' IT systems to save on costs.

Those changes would cost "tens of millions" of euros in the short term but would strengthen the combination's competitive position and lead to long-term growth, it added.

By Paul Sandle and Toby Sterling
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUST EAT PLC 0.05% 735.4 Delayed Quote.25.26%
PROSUS N.V. -3.83% 59.81 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TAKEAWAY.COM 2.20% 76.8 Delayed Quote.27.64%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 031 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M
Finance 2019 83,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 297x
P/E ratio 2020 56,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
Capitalization 5 035 M
Chart JUST EAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Just Eat plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 817,67  GBp
Last Close Price 740,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 83,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fernando Fanton Chief Product & Technology Officer
Mira Magecha Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT PLC25.26%6 479
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.89%405 443
NETFLIX9.10%126 475
NASPERS LIMITED-23.04%64 893
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%45 955
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.28.98%26 615
