Just Eat plc    JE.   GB00BKX5CN86

JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/26 11:35:11 am
635.6 GBp   +2.06%
Takeaway.com in talks to buy Just Eat in food delivery tie-up

07/27/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - European online food delivery firm Takeaway.com said it was in talks about an all-share offer for Britain's Just Eat, announcing the possible bid after a media report about a 9 billion pound ($11 billion) merger plan.

Takeaway.com said on Saturday that it "confirms that it is in discussions with Just Eat regarding a possible all-share combination of Takeaway.com with Just Eat."

The British firm confirmed it was in talks about an offer by Takeaway.com, after Sky News reported the possible deal earlier on Saturday.

Takeaway.com and Just Eat said it was not certain the offer would take place and Takeaway.com had until 5pm (1600 GMT) on Aug. 24 to announce a firm intention to press on with the deal.

Just Eat has faced unrest from investors, led by activist shareholder Cat Rock which has pressed for a merger with Takeaway.com in which it also has a stake.

Takeaway.com this year completed a 930 million euro ($1.03 billion) acquisition of the German activities of Delivery Hero, settling the costly battle for supremacy in the German food delivery market.

Takeaway.com claims to be the leading food deliverer in continental Europe, Israel and Vietnam. It has argued that the online food ordering business will be highly profitable for just one player in each country.

The business requires large investments in delivery services, which Takeaway.com views as a marketing tool, while profits flow from deals with restaurants seeking to use its platforms to reach customers.

Sky News said Mike Evans, Just Eat's chairman, was likely to continue in the role, while the leading contender to be chief executive of the merged firm was expected to be Jitse Groen, who founded Takeaway.com in 2000.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUST EAT PLC 2.06% 635.6 Delayed Quote.8.32%
TAKEAWAY.COM 1.15% 83.55 Delayed Quote.42.09%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 2.58% 44.52 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 043 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 24,4 M
Finance 2019 157 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 187x
P/E ratio 2020 48,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
Capitalization 4 316 M
Chart JUST EAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Just Eat plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 834,26  GBp
Last Close Price 635,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Blair Group Chief Operating Officer
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Fanton Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT PLC8.32%5 346
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD17.60%447 778
NETFLIX25.45%147 016
NASPERS LIMITED27.66%108 139
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%75 486
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA36.90%28 072
