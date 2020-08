Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 1 999 M 2 355 M 2 355 M Net income 2020 74,5 M 87,7 M 87,7 M Net cash 2020 346 M 408 M 408 M P/E ratio 2020 207x Yield 2020 1,13% Capitalization 13 647 M 16 144 M 16 072 M EV / Sales 2020 6,65x EV / Sales 2021 5,32x Nbr of Employees 5 423 Free-Float 58,0% Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 101,70 € Last Close Price 91,76 € Spread / Highest target 30,8% Spread / Average Target 10,8% Spread / Lowest Target -19,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 11.63% 16 144 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 42.17% 654 854 NETFLIX, INC. 51.09% 215 604 PROSUS N.V. 23.40% 158 136 NASPERS LIMITED 37.39% 79 542 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1.75% 52 470