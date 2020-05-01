Just Eat Takeaway com N : 01-05-2020 Press release - Simplification of the Just Eat Ltd board

Amsterdam, 1 May 2020

Simplification of the Just Eat Ltd board

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the "Company", or together with its group companies "Just Eat Takeaway.com", one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, simplifies the board of Just Eat Ltd, following the merger with Takeaway.com.

On 23 April 2020, the UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") cleared the combination between Just Eat and Takeaway.com. As a wholly owned subsidiary company, Just Eat Ltd will now be fully consolidated into Just Eat Takeaway.com. The Board of Just Eat Ltd will consequently be simplified and the non-executive members of the Board will step down. Just Eat Takeaway.com expresses its gratitude to each of Mike Evans and Roisin Donnelly, but also to Frederic Coorevits, Alistair Cox, Diego Oliva and Helen Weir, who had resigned in March, for their contribution to the growth and strengthening of Just Eat over the past years, as well as their support and advice, in particular during the hectic past few months.

Having successfully brought the two businesses together, Mike Evans has informed the Management and Supervisory Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com that he does not intend to stand for election to the Supervisory Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com and that he will be standing down as Chairman of Just Eat Ltd.

Statement of Mike Evans, chairman of Just Eat Ltd: "It has been an honour to serve as Chairman of Just Eat for the last two years in a period of significant change and success for the Company. I am very proud of what my Board and the team have achieved in that time. I have been deeply impressed by the quality of talent at Just Eat, and by the extraordinary response they and our restaurant partners have made in this unprecedented global crisis. With the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com we have delivered a deal which I believe has created significant value for shareholders, brings exciting opportunities for our colleagues and delivers enhanced service and support for our customers and restaurant partners. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fantastic Management and Supervisory Board team, and I look forward to seeing the company go on to greater successes."

Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: "I would like to thank Mike, Roisin, Frederic, Alistair, Diego and Helen for everything they have done for Just Eat and the creation of the combined business. They have supported the right deal at the right time. At the same time, I also welcome Gwyn and Jambu to the Just Eat Takeaway.com Supervisory Board."

Just Eat Takeaway.com is pleased that Gwyn Burr and Jambu Palanappian will continue their respective roles as members of the Supervisory Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com. Adriaan Nuhn will continue in his post of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com.

