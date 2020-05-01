Just Eat Takeaway com N : 01-05-2020 Press release - Simplification of the Just Eat Ltd board

Amsterdam, 1 May 2020
Simplification of the Just Eat Ltd board
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the "Company", or together with its group companies "Just Eat Takeaway.com", one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, simplifies the board of Just Eat Ltd, following the merger with Takeaway.com.
On 23 April 2020, the UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") cleared the combination between Just Eat and Takeaway.com. As a wholly owned subsidiary company, Just Eat Ltd will now be fully consolidated into Just Eat Takeaway.com. The Board of Just Eat Ltd will consequently be simplified and the non-executive members of the Board will step down. Just Eat Takeaway.com expresses its gratitude to each of Mike Evans and Roisin Donnelly, but also to Frederic Coorevits, Alistair Cox, Diego Oliva and Helen Weir, who had resigned in March, for their contribution to the growth and strengthening of Just Eat over the past years, as well as their support and advice, in particular during the hectic past few months.
Having successfully brought the two businesses together, Mike Evans has informed the Management and Supervisory Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com that he does not intend to stand for election to the Supervisory Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com and that he will be standing down as Chairman of Just Eat Ltd.
Statement of Mike Evans, chairman of Just Eat Ltd: "It has been an honour to serve as Chairman of Just Eat for the last two years in a period of significant change and success for the Company. I am very proud of what my Board and the team have achieved in that time. I have been deeply impressed by the quality of talent at Just Eat, and by the extraordinary response they and our restaurant partners have made in this unprecedented global crisis. With the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com we have delivered a deal which I believe has created significant value for shareholders, brings exciting opportunities for our colleagues and delivers enhanced service and support for our customers and restaurant partners. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fantastic Management and Supervisory Board team, and I look forward to seeing the company go on to greater successes."
Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: "I would like to thank Mike, Roisin, Frederic, Alistair, Diego and Helen for everything they have done for Just Eat and the creation of the combined business. They have supported the right deal at the right time. At the same time, I also welcome Gwyn and Jambu to the Just Eat Takeaway.com Supervisory Board."
Just Eat Takeaway.com is pleased that Gwyn Burr and Jambu Palanappian will continue their respective roles as members of the Supervisory Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com. Adriaan Nuhn will continue in his post of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com.
Just Eat Takeaway.com
Jitse Groen, CEO
Brent Wissink, CFO
Joerg Gerbig, COO
Investors:
Joris Wilton
-
Joris.Wilton@takeaway.com
-
+31 6 143 154 79
Media:
-
press@takeaway.com
1
For more information please visit our corporate website: https://corporate.takeaway.com
About Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace outside China.
Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 155,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.
The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Israel, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Financial calendar
|
● Annual General Meeting 2020
|
: 14 May 2020
For more information, please visit https://corporate.takeaway.com/investors/financial-calendar/
Disclaimer
Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.
The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
2
Disclaimer
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 06:18:07 UTC