Just Eat Takeaway com N : 02-04-2020 AGM Power of Attorney for Shareholders

POWER OF ATTORNEY

for the Annual General Meeting of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (the "Company") to be held on Thursday 14 May 2020 (the "AGM 2020").

Important note:

This power of attorney should only be used by shareholders registered as such in the Company's share register or a shareholder holding its shares through Euroclear.

Holders of a Crest Depository Receipt ("CDI") should notuse this power of attorney to vote in respect of their CDIs. Rather, holders of CDIs at the Record Date may give their voting instruction through Equiniti Limited. Direct holders of CDIs will receive information, including a voting instruction card. If on the Record Date you hold CDIs through a bank, broker or custodian, you should contact your bank, broker or custodian directly to understand how you can vote.

The undersigned:

Name

Address

Postal code and city

Country

Number of shares held in the

Company on the Record Date1

(hereinafter the "Shareholder"),

has instructed his or her intermediary on the registration of the AGM 2020 for the number of shares set forth above, and

hereby grants a power of attorney to ( tick appropriate box ):

): Civil-law notary Cindy Smid (or her substitute) from Zuidbroek Corporate Law Notaries The following person: Name

Address

Postal code and city Country



1 The Record Date is 16 April 2020, after processing of all settlement of that day.

