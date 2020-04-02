Log in
Just Eat Takeaway com N : 02-04-2020 AGM Power of Attorney for Shareholders

04/02/2020 | 10:23am EDT

POWER OF ATTORNEY

for the Annual General Meeting of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (the "Company") to be held on Thursday 14 May 2020 (the "AGM 2020").

Important note:

This power of attorney should only be used by shareholders registered as such in the Company's share register or a shareholder holding its shares through Euroclear.

Holders of a Crest Depository Receipt ("CDI") should notuse this power of attorney to vote in respect of their CDIs. Rather, holders of CDIs at the Record Date may give their voting instruction through Equiniti Limited. Direct holders of CDIs will receive information, including a voting instruction card. If on the Record Date you hold CDIs through a bank, broker or custodian, you should contact your bank, broker or custodian directly to understand how you can vote.

The undersigned:

Name

Address

Postal code and city

Country

Number of shares held in the

Company on the Record Date1

(hereinafter the "Shareholder"),

  • has instructed his or her intermediary on the registration of the AGM 2020 for the number of shares set forth above, and
  • hereby grants a power of attorney to (tick appropriate box):
    • Civil-lawnotary Cindy Smid (or her substitute) from Zuidbroek Corporate Law Notaries
    • The following person: Name
      Address
      Postal code and city Country

1 The Record Date is 16 April 2020, after processing of all settlement of that day.

Page: 1 of 3

to represent the Shareholder at the AGM 2020 and to vote on the shares in respect of the items on the AGM 2020 agenda, in the manner as set forth below (for a valid vote, only mark one box per voting item). If the below table does not contain an indication of the direction to vote in respect of any voting agenda items, the attorney will exercise his/her discretion as to whether, and if so how, to vote.

Agenda item (voting items only)

For

Against

Abstain

2b.

Remuneration report

2c.

Adoption of the annual accounts 2019

3

Amendment of the remuneration policy of the management

board

4

Adoption of the remuneration policy of the supervisory board

5a.

Discharge of members of the management board from liability

for their responsibilities in the financial year 2019

5b.

Discharge of members of the supervisory board from liability

for their responsibilities in the financial year 2019

6a.

Reappointment of Mr. Jitse Groen as Chief Executive Officer

and member of the management board

6b.

Reappointment of Mr. Brent Wissink as Chief Financial Officer

and member of the management board

6c.

Reappointment of Mr. Jörg Gerbig as member of the

management board

7a.

Reappointment of Mr. Adriaan Nühn as chairman of the

supervisory board

7b.

Reappointment of Ms. Corinne Vigreux as vice-chairman of the

supervisory board

7c.

Reappointment of Mr. Ron Teerlink as member of the

supervisory board

7d.

Reappointment of Ms. Gwyn Burr as member of the

supervisory board

7e.

Reappointment of Mr. Jambu Palaniappan as member of the

supervisory board

8.

Authorisation of management board to issue shares

9a.

Delegation of the right to exclude or limit pre-emptive rights

(general corporate purposes)

Page: 2 of 3

Agenda item (voting items only)

For

Against

Abstain

9b.

Delegation of the right to exclude or limit pre-emptive rights

(mergers, acquisitions and/or strategic alliances)

10.

Authorisation of the management board to repurchase shares

This power of attorney is governed by Dutch law.

Signature

Place

Date

This power of attorney must be received by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for the attention of Corporate Broking (HQ7050), Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam, no later than 7 May 2020 before, 17:30 CET

You can only revoke this power of attorney in writing, in which case your revocation must be received by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., no later than 7 May 2020 before 17:30 CET.

Page: 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 14:22:04 UTC
