Just Eat Takeaway com N : 05-08-2020 Press release - Just Eat Takeaway.com and Amrest agree a long-term and multi-brand partnership across Europe

Amsterdam, 5 August 2020

Just Eat Takeaway.com and AmRest agree a long-term and multi- brand partnership across Europe

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the "Company", or together with its group companies "Just Eat Takeaway.com", one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, agreed a long-term and multi-brand partnership across Europe with AmRest Holdings SE ("AmRest"), a leading European multi-brand franchise restaurant operator with reach across 26 countries.

The agreement is the first pan-European agreement in the history of Just Eat Takeaway.com, leveraging its strong presence across Europe. The partnership has a duration of three years, underlining the importance of a long-term commitment between both parties.

AmRest is the leading European multi-brand franchise restaurant operator with a portfolio of class-leading brands across 26 countries. AmRest operates over 2,300 restaurants under franchise brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and Burger King as well as proprietary brands like Sushi Shop, La Tagliatella, Bacoa, Blue Frog, and KABB.

Dingeman Heijboer, President New Business and Innovation at AmRest, commented: "We look forward to our cooperation with Just Eat Takeaway.com as a strong and well-establishedpartner across 13 markets where we are joining forces. We appreciate the support of our brands in these countries by Just Eat Takeaway.com as well as their contribution in building our relationship."

Antonio Barradas, Global Director Scoober Sales at Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: "Both AmRest and Just Eat Takeaway.com are fast-growingcompanies in the food sector and both companies share a global ambition. This exciting partnership further expands our offering to consumers across Europe."

The partnership covers nearly 1,000 restaurants across 13 markets which will gradually go online and will be accompanied by joint marketing efforts. The roll-out has started in the second quarter of 2020 and is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2020.

