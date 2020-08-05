Just Eat Takeaway com N : 05-08-2020 Press release - Just Eat Takeaway.com and Amrest agree a long-term and multi-brand partnership across Europe

Log in
08/05/2020 | 02:12am EDT

Amsterdam, 5 August 2020

Just Eat Takeaway.com and AmRest agree a long-term and multi- brand partnership across Europe

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the "Company", or together with its group companies "Just Eat Takeaway.com", one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, agreed a long-term and multi-brand partnership across Europe with AmRest Holdings SE ("AmRest"), a leading European multi-brand franchise restaurant operator with reach across 26 countries.

The agreement is the first pan-European agreement in the history of Just Eat Takeaway.com, leveraging its strong presence across Europe. The partnership has a duration of three years, underlining the importance of a long-term commitment between both parties.

AmRest is the leading European multi-brand franchise restaurant operator with a portfolio of class-leading brands across 26 countries. AmRest operates over 2,300 restaurants under franchise brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and Burger King as well as proprietary brands like Sushi Shop, La Tagliatella, Bacoa, Blue Frog, and KABB.

Dingeman Heijboer, President New Business and Innovation at AmRest, commented: "We look forward to our cooperation with Just Eat Takeaway.com as a strong and well-establishedpartner across 13 markets where we are joining forces. We appreciate the support of our brands in these countries by Just Eat Takeaway.com as well as their contribution in building our relationship."

Antonio Barradas, Global Director Scoober Sales at Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: "Both AmRest and Just Eat Takeaway.com are fast-growingcompanies in the food sector and both companies share a global ambition. This exciting partnership further expands our offering to consumers across Europe."

The partnership covers nearly 1,000 restaurants across 13 markets which will gradually go online and will be accompanied by joint marketing efforts. The roll-out has started in the second quarter of 2020 and is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Jitse Groen, CEO

Brent Wissink, CFO

Joerg Gerbig, COO

Investors:

Joris Wilton

  1. Joris.Wilton@takeaway.com
  1. +31 6 143 154 79

Media:

  1. press@takeaway.com

For more information please visit our corporate website: https://justeattakeaway.com

1

About Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace outside China.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 155,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Israel, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.

About AmRest

AmRest Holdings SE is the leading European multi-brand franchise restaurant operator with a portfolio of class- leading brands across 26 countries. AmRest operates over 2,300 restaurants under franchise brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and Burger King as well as proprietary brands like Sushi Shop, La Tagliatella, Bacoa, Blue Frog, and KABB. The company also has in its portfolio of virtual brands such as Pokai, Lepieje, and 'OiPoke. More information available on the webpage: www.amrest.eu/en

Disclaimer

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

2

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:11:09 UTC
