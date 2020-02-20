Just Eat Takeaway com N : Resignation of Supervisory Board member

20 February 2020

Resignation of Takeaway.com Supervisory Board member

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the 'Company', or together with its group companies 'Takeaway.com', one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, was informed of the resignation of its Supervisory Board member, Johannes Reck, with immediate effect.

Statement from Jitse Groen, CEO of Takeaway.com: 'Johannes is one of the leading entrepreneurs in Europe, and I am glad to have had someone of his stature on our Supervisory Board. We wish him all the best with his amazing company GetYourGuide.'

On 19 February 2020, Takeaway.com was informed that its Supervisory Board member, Johannes Reck, decided to resign as per 19 February 2020. Johannes Reck had been appointed by the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 5 March 2019, that was convened in connection with the approval of acquisition of the German Delivery Hero businesses. Johannes' appointment became effective on 15 May 2019.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Jitse Groen, CEO

Brent Wissink, CFO

Joerg Gerbig, COO

InvestorsRelations:

Joris Wilton

E: Joris.Wilton@takeaway.com

T: +31 6 143 154 79

Media:

E: press@takeaway.com

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://corporate.takeaway.com

About Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) is the leading global online food delivery marketplace outside China.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 155,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Israel, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

