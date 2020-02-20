Log in
Just Eat Takeaway com N : Resignation of Supervisory Board member

02/20/2020 | 02:23am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Resignation of Supervisory Board member
Released 07:15 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5811D
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
20 February 2020

20 February 2020

Resignation of Takeaway.com Supervisory Board member

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the 'Company', or together with its group companies 'Takeaway.com', one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, was informed of the resignation of its Supervisory Board member, Johannes Reck, with immediate effect.

Statement from Jitse Groen, CEO of Takeaway.com: 'Johannes is one of the leading entrepreneurs in Europe, and I am glad to have had someone of his stature on our Supervisory Board. We wish him all the best with his amazing company GetYourGuide.'

On 19 February 2020, Takeaway.com was informed that its Supervisory Board member, Johannes Reck, decided to resign as per 19 February 2020. Johannes Reck had been appointed by the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 5 March 2019, that was convened in connection with the approval of acquisition of the German Delivery Hero businesses. Johannes' appointment became effective on 15 May 2019.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Jitse Groen, CEO

Brent Wissink, CFO

Joerg Gerbig, COO

InvestorsRelations:
Joris Wilton
E: Joris.Wilton@takeaway.com
T: +31 6 143 154 79

Media:
E: press@takeaway.com

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://corporate.takeaway.com

About Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) is the leading global online food delivery marketplace outside China.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 155,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Israel, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Disclaimer

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Market share estimates contained in this press release are based on outside sources, such as specialised research institutes, in combination with management estimates.


Resignation of Supervisory Board member - RNS

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:21:00 UTC
