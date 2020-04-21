Just Eat sees coronavirus impact similar to Takeaway: temporary dip

"All segments were growing in line with expectations until government restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus were put in place," Just Eat said in a trading statement.

"After an initial reduction of orders mid-March, Just Eat recovered quickly to above before-coronavirus order numbers."

Just Eat noted that only its Europe segment, which includes Italy, France and Spain, had not fully recovered.

Takeaway bought Just Eat in January, but the two companies had not been able to begin integrating operations until this month due to an ongoing investigation by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority.

