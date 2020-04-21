Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Just Eat sees coronavirus impact similar to Takeaway: temporary dip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 02:42am EDT

Just Eat PLC, the British arm of Takeaway.com, on Tuesday said its online food order service had seen a 6% increase during the first quarter of 2020.

"All segments were growing in line with expectations until government restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus were put in place," Just Eat said in a trading statement.

"After an initial reduction of orders mid-March, Just Eat recovered quickly to above before-coronavirus order numbers."

Just Eat noted that only its Europe segment, which includes Italy, France and Spain, had not fully recovered.

Takeaway bought Just Eat in January, but the two companies had not been able to begin integrating operations until this month due to an ongoing investigation by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:42aJUST EAT SEES CORONAVIRUS IMPACT SIM : temporary dip
RE
02:06aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : 21-04-2020 Press release - Just Eat Q1 2020 Trading Up..
PU
04/20JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/16Takeway can integrate Just Eat, British watchdog says
RE
04/16Uber Eats sees grocery orders jump in locked down Europe
RE
04/14JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/09JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : Q1 2020 Trading Update webcast
PU
04/09JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/09JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : 09-04-2020 Press release - Q1 2020 Trading Update
PU
04/09JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 873 M
EBIT 2020 116 M
Net income 2020 272 M
Finance 2020 68,2 M
Yield 2020 2,35%
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
P/E ratio 2021 144x
EV / Sales2020 6,85x
EV / Sales2021 5,23x
Capitalization 12 896 M
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 89,57  €
Last Close Price 89,50  €
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.9.73%14 031
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.77%500 740
NETFLIX, INC.35.21%185 598
NASPERS LIMITED1.61%63 051
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.21%48 364
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-5.14%26 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group