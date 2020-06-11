Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/11 02:49:18 pm
81.98 EUR   -4.12%
02:24pYum sues Grubhub for violating delivery deal
RE
11:30aJust Eat Takeaway's $6 billion Grubhub grab tests growth limits
RE
08:44aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Yum sues Grubhub for violating delivery deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 02:24pm EDT
A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bucket of fried chicken is seen in this picture illustration

Yum Brands Inc filed a lawsuit against Grubhub Inc on Thursday for allegedly violating terms of its food delivery partnership, a day after Europe's Just Eat Takeaway.com NV agreed to buy the company for $7.3 billion.

Yum invested in Grubhub in 2018 to facilitate food delivery from thousands of KFC and Taco Bell restaurants across the United States.

On June 8, Grubhub wrote to Yum's franchisees about imposing a new pricing structure, the court filing said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC. 4.65% 61.75 Delayed Quote.21.40%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -3.81% 82.24 Delayed Quote.4.01%
YUM BRANDS -3.95% 90.59 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:24pYum sues Grubhub for violating delivery deal
RE
11:30aJust Eat Takeaway's $6 billion Grubhub grab tests growth limits
RE
08:44aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:44aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Buy rating from UBS
MD
08:43aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
06:25aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
02:48aGrubhub Jilts Uber For Europe's Just Eat -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:29aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:05aHow Uber hailed a deal with Grubhub only to let it slip
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 954 M 2 223 M 2 223 M
Net income 2020 276 M 314 M 314 M
Net cash 2020 83,6 M 95,1 M 95,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 12 715 M 14 479 M 14 466 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,47x
Nbr of Employees 5 423
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 92,00 €
Last Close Price 85,50 €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.4.01%14 425
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.78%545 549
NETFLIX, INC.34.28%191 086
NASPERS LIMITED27.74%75 721
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.12%60 395
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.26.65%35 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group