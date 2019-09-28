DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: JE) and Encourages Just Energy Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: JE) securities between November 9, 2017 and August 19, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On July 23, 2019, the company disclosed that it had “identified customer enrolment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and that, as a result, it expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable.

On this news, the price of Just Energy stock fell $0.66 per share, or 15%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019.

Then, on August 14, 2019, the company revealed collection issues in the U.K. market that resulted in an impairment of $74.1 million.

On this news, prices fell $1.22 per share, nearly 40%, to close at $1.88 per share on August 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Finally, on August 20, 2019, the company filed its amended annual report for fiscal 2019 with the SEC in which it revealed that its allowance for doubtful accounts had been understated by $111.2 million and that it had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, prices fell $0.14 per share, or over 10%, to close at $1.18 per share on August 21, 2019.

The complaint, filed on September 4, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants materially misled the investing public, thereby inflating the price of Just Energy securities, by publicly issuing false and misleading statements and omitting material facts necessary to make defendants’ statements, not false and misleading. Said statements and omissions were materially false and misleading in that they failed to disclose material adverse information and misrepresented the truth about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.

