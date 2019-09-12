Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Just Energy Group Inc    JE   CA48213W1014

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC

(JE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JE UPDATE: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Just Energy Group Inc. With Expanded Class Period to Include Additional Shareholders –  JE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) from November 9, 2017 through August 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Just Energy investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Just Energy class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1631.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Just Energy experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) Just Energy had not taken appropriate reserves to its trade receivables to reflect these issues, thereby rendering previously issued financial results it publicly disseminated materially false and misleading; (3) Just Energy lacked adequate internal controls over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1631.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
05:26pJE UPDATE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Just En..
BU
09/09Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Investors of Expanded Class Period and Approachi..
BU
09/09JUST ENERGY : Glancy Prongay & Murray Notifies Investors of Expanded Class Perio..
BU
09/09LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Notifies Investors of Expanded Class Period and..
BU
09/09JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. : Announces September Dividend for Its Series A Preferred..
AQ
09/06JUST ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/06Just Energy Group Inc. Announces September Dividend for Its Series A Preferre..
GL
09/04LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors who Su..
NE
08/26JUST ENERGY : Comments on Inaccuracies in Recent Globe and Mail Article
AQ
08/16Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 3 153 M
EBIT 2020 84,7 M
Net income 2020 -254 M
Debt 2020 738 M
Yield 2020 6,10%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 322 M
Chart JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Just Energy Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,25  CAD
Last Close Price 2,13  CAD
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick McCullough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ubavka Rebecca MacDonald Executive Chairman
James Pickren Chief Operating Officer
James Brown Chief Financial Officer
Ash Rajendra Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC-62.97%244
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.-3.95%33 591
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD10.94%11 129
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD20.42%10 624
UGI CORP-7.87%10 270
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-17.03%7 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group