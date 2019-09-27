Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Just Energy Group Inc    JE   CA48213W1014

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC

(JE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JUST ENERGY 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Just Energy Group, Inc. - JE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until September 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: JE). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between November 9, 2017 and August 19, 2019. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Just Energy and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-je/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuits

On August 19, 2019, following a series of negative prior disclosures, the Company revealed a material weakness in its internal controls and that its allowance for doubtful accounts for FYE March 31, 2019 was understated by $111.2M. On this news, the price of Just Energy’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Goitein v. Just Energy Group Inc., 1:19-cv-07181, with a class period of 11/9/2017 to 7/23/2019. Subsequently, White v. Just Energy Group, Inc., 1:19-cv-8236, was filed covering the period of 5/16/2018 to 8/19/2019.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
11:40pJUST ENERGY DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffe..
NE
10:51pJUST ENERGY 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn ..
BU
09/25DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
09/24JUST ENERGY DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffe..
NE
09/23JE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Just Energy Group Inc. Inves..
BU
09/12JE UPDATE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Just En..
BU
09/09Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Investors of Expanded Class Period and Approachi..
BU
09/09JUST ENERGY : Glancy Prongay & Murray Notifies Investors of Expanded Class Perio..
BU
09/09LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Notifies Investors of Expanded Class Period and..
BU
09/09JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. : Announces September Dividend for Its Series A Preferred..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 3 153 M
EBIT 2020 84,7 M
Net income 2020 -254 M
Debt 2020 738 M
Yield 2020 4,45%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,82x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 441 M
Chart JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Just Energy Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,25  CAD
Last Close Price 2,92  CAD
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Gahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ubavka Rebecca MacDonald Executive Chairman
James Pickren Chief Operating Officer
James Brown Chief Financial Officer
John Albert Brussa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC-49.67%259
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.-6.05%33 084
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD17.24%11 779
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD26.05%10 812
UGI CORP-5.44%10 601
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-19.20%7 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group