JUST ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Just Energy Group, Inc. - JE

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: JE), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 9, 2017 and August 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Just Energy and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect your right to recover for economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-js/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Court by September 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuits

Just Energy and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 19, 2019, following a series of negative prior disclosures, the Company revealed a material weakness in its internal controls and that its allowance for doubtful accounts for FYE March 31, 2019 was understated by $111.2M.

On this news, the price of Just Energy’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Goitein v. Just Energy Group Inc., 1:19-cv-07181, with a class period of 11/9/2017 to 7/23/2019. Subsequently, White v. Just Energy Group, Inc., 1:19-cv-8236, was filed covering the period of 5/16/2018 to 8/19/2019.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

