Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Just Energy Group Inc    JE   CA48213W1014

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC

(JE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JUST ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Just Energy Group, Inc. - JE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: JE), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 9, 2017 and August 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Just Energy and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect your right to recover for economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-js/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Court by September 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuits

Just Energy and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 19, 2019, following a series of negative prior disclosures, the Company revealed a material weakness in its internal controls and that its allowance for doubtful accounts for FYE March 31, 2019 was understated by $111.2M.

On this news, the price of Just Energy’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Goitein v. Just Energy Group Inc., 1:19-cv-07181, with a class period of 11/9/2017 to 7/23/2019. Subsequently, White v. Just Energy Group, Inc., 1:19-cv-8236, was filed covering the period of 5/16/2018 to 8/19/2019.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
10:51pJUST ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08:01aJust Energy Group Inc. Announces September Dividend for Its Series A Preferre..
GL
09/04LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors who Su..
NE
08/26JUST ENERGY : Comments on Inaccuracies in Recent Globe and Mail Article
AQ
08/16Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
08/16JUST ENERGY : IIROC Trade Resumption - JE
AQ
08/16JUST ENERGY : IIROC Trading Halt - JE
AQ
08/15INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
08/15LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/15Just Energy Announces Appointment of Walter M. Higgins III to Board of Direct..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 3 153 M
EBIT 2020 84,7 M
Net income 2020 -254 M
Debt 2020 738 M
Yield 2020 7,78%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 252 M
Chart JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Just Energy Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,25  CAD
Last Close Price 1,67  CAD
Spread / Highest target 259%
Spread / Average Target 94,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick McCullough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ubavka Rebecca MacDonald Executive Chairman
James Pickren Chief Operating Officer
James Brown Chief Financial Officer
Ash Rajendra Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC-63.19%190
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.-4.69%33 167
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD14.88%11 583
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD16.56%10 810
UGI CORP-9.90%8 380
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-16.79%7 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group