Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Just Energy Group Inc    JE   CA48213W1014

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC

(JE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Just Energy : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Just Energy Group Inc. Investors (JE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf Just Energy Group Inc. Investors (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JE) investors who purchased securities between November 9, 2017 and July 23, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 23, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had “identified customer enrolment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and that, as a result, it expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.66 per share, more than 15%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Just Energy securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 30, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
07:13pJUST ENERGY : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in t..
BU
08/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directo..
BU
08/05Just Energy Group Inc. Appoints R. Scott Gahn as President and CEO
GL
08/02Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
08/02IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
08/01Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/01The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ju..
BU
08/01Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ju..
BU
07/31JUST ENERGY : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behal..
BU
07/29Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Redemption of US$13,200,000 and Extension of..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 3 994 M
EBIT 2020 186 M
Net income 2020 86,3 M
Debt 2020 669 M
Yield 2020 11,9%
P/E ratio 2020 7,24x
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 634 M
Chart JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Just Energy Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,50  CAD
Last Close Price 4,20  CAD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick McCullough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ubavka Rebecca MacDonald Executive Chairman
James Pickren Chief Operating Officer
James Brown Chief Financial Officer
Ash Rajendra Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC3.99%536
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.4.07%36 482
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD15.74%11 605
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD27.01%11 233
UGI CORP-7.37%8 608
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-20.65%7 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group