JUST ENERGY GROUP INC

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC

(JE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/28 04:00:00 pm
5.63 CAD   +2.74%
05:01pJust Energy Group Inc. Announces Increase to Credit Facility
GL
07:37aJUST ENERGY GROUP INC. : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
06/27JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. :  Announces Election of Directors
AQ
News 
Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Increase to Credit Facility

Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Increase to Credit Facility

06/28/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy”), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiaries, Just Energy Ontario L.P. and Just Energy (U.S.) Corp. have completed an increase of their senior secured credit facility among National Bank of Canada, as Administrative Agent, and a syndicate of lenders, from $352.5 million to $370 million.  The term of the credit facility remains unchanged with a maturity date of September 1, 2020.  The senior debt to EBITDA covenant has also been amended from a ratio of 1.50:1 to 1.85:1 for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020.   

ABOUT JUST ENERY

Just Energy (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE) is a leading consumer company focused on essential needs, including electricity and natural gas commodities; health and well-being, such as water quality and filtration devices; and utility conservation, bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to consumers. Currently operating in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, EdgePower Inc., Filter Group Inc., Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Just Energy Advanced Solutions, Tara Energy, and Terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com/ to learn more.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to general economic and market conditions, levels of customer natural gas and electricity consumption, rates of customer additions and renewals, rates of customer attrition, fluctuations in natural gas and electricity prices, changes in regulatory regimes, results of litigation and decisions by regulatory authorities, competition and dependence on certain suppliers. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Just Energy's operations, financial results or dividend levels are included in Just Energy's annual information form and other reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities which can be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, on the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov or through Just Energy's website at www.justenergygroup.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the New York Stock Exchange has approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
                       
Jim Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (713) 544-8191
jbrown@justenergy.com

or

Michael Cummings
Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 982-0475
michael.cummings@alpha-ir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
