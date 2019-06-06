Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Strategic Review Process

TORONTO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has decided to undertake a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives available to the Company (the “Strategic Review”). This decision follows expressions of interest from a number of parties concerning potential transactions involving the Company.



The Board of Directors has appointed its Strategic Initiatives Committee, comprised of all of the independent directors, to oversee the Strategic Review, with the assistance of Guggenheim Partners, LLC and National Bank Financial Inc., who have been retained as co-financial advisors. Rebecca MacDonald, Executive Chair of the Company said, “The Board’s goal is to unlock shareholder value with a view to the best interests of Just Energy and all its stakeholders.”

This Strategic Review is not expected to have an impact on customers, suppliers or employees of Just Energy, nor on its operations, which are continuing as usual.

The Company has not established a definitive timeline to complete the Strategic Review, no decisions related to any strategic alternative have been reached at this time and there is no assurance that a transaction will result from the Strategic Review. The Company does not intend to comment further with respect to the Strategic Review unless and until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate in the circumstances and in accordance with the requirements of applicable securities laws.

