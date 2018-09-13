Just Energy Group Inc. Launches Invitation to Holders to Offer to Sell 2019 Convertible Bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a leading consumer company specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options, announces an invitation to holders to offer to sell the outstanding US$150,000,000 6.50 per cent. convertible bonds due 2019 (the “Bonds”).



Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Purchaser”) is inviting holders of the Bonds to sell to Just Energy for cash any and all of their Bonds (the “Invitation”). The purchase price per US$200,000 principal amount of the Bonds validly offered for sale will be US$202,000 (the “Purchase Price”). In addition, the Purchaser will pay an amount in cash (rounded down to the nearest US$0.01) equal to the interest accrued and unpaid to (but excluding) the Settlement Date on those Bonds accepted for purchase, as further described in the Invitation Term Sheet (as defined below).

HSBC Bank plc will act as lead dealer manager (the “Lead Dealer Manager”) and Lucid Issuer Services Limited will act as tender agent (the “Tender Agent”) in respect of the Invitation. National Bank Financial Inc. will act as co-dealer manager (together with the Lead Dealer Manager, the “Dealer Managers”).

The Invitation

The Invitation is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the invitation term sheet dated 12 September 2018 (the “Invitation Term Sheet”). The Invitation Term Sheet may be obtained from the Tender Agent, whose contact details are set out at the end of this announcement.

Bondholders are requested to read the Invitation Term Sheet in full before making any decision with respect to the Invitation. Bondholders may wish to obtain independent professional advice before making any such decision. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning ascribed to them in the Invitation Term Sheet.

The Invitation is expected to expire at 4.00pm (London time) on 19 September 2018 (the “Expiration Deadline”). Announcement of the final aggregate principal amount of the Bonds accepted for purchase in the Invitation will be made as soon as reasonably practicable after the Expiration Deadline. Holders must submit valid Tender Instructions prior to the Expiration Deadline in order for such Bonds to be eligible for purchase. Tender Instructions may be submitted to the Tender Agent via Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking S.A.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary (including any person shown in the records of the relevant Clearing System as a holder of the Bonds (a “Direct Participant”)) through which they hold their Bonds as to the deadlines by which such intermediary would require receipt of instructions to participate in, or withdraw their Tender Instructions to participate in, the Invitation to meet the deadline set out above.

The deadlines set by any such intermediary (including any Direct Participant of a Clearing System) are likely to be earlier than the deadline specified above or in the Invitation Term Sheet.

Tender Instructions will be irrevocable, except in the limited circumstances described in the Invitation Term Sheet. Any Bonds that are not tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation will remain outstanding.

Subject to applicable law and as provided in the Invitation Term Sheet, the Purchaser may, in its sole discretion, extend, reopen, amend, waive any condition of or terminate the Invitation at any time. Details of any such extension, reopening, amendment, waiver or termination will be announced as soon as reasonably practicable after the relevant decision is made.

Settlement of the Invitation is expected to occur on or around 24 September 2018.

Clean Up Call

Holders are advised that if 10% or fewer of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds originally issued remain outstanding after the Settlement Date, the Purchaser intends to exercise its option to redeem the Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

Resident Canadian Holders

The Purchaser has applied for and has received relief from the issuer bid requirements set out in Part 2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (“NI 62-104”). Canadian Holders are advised that as the Invitation has been made to Canadian Holders, it constitutes an issuer bid as defined in NI 62-104 and is subject to the requirements of Part 2 of NI 62-104 (the “Issuer Bid Requirements”), unless an exemption from the Issuer Bid Requirements is available and as the Invitation, has been made to Canadian Holders, it also constitutes an issuer bid as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and would be subject to the requirements of Part 3 of MI 61-101 (the “MI 61-101 Requirements”). Accordingly, Canadian Holders do not have the benefit of the protections provided by: (i) the Issuer Bid Requirements; and (ii) the protections relating to issuer bids provided by the MI 61-101 Requirements, which among other things, require the Purchaser to obtain a formal valuation for the Bonds and provide disclosure relating thereto. In addition, Holders located in or resident in Canada will be required to provide a completed, dated and signed confirmation and consent in the form appended to the Invitation Term Sheet. If a Canadian Holder does not provide a completed, dated and signed confirmation and consent in the form appended to the Invitation Term Sheet, such Canadian Holder will not be able to participate in the Invitation and the Purchaser will not purchase the Bonds of such Canadian Holder offered for purchase pursuant to the Invitation. Further details are available in the Invitation Term Sheet.

Concurrent Financing

Concurrent but separate from the Invitation, Just Energy has today announced it has entered into a US$250 million (approximately C$325 million equivalent) non-revolving multi-draw senior unsecured term loan facility (the “Loan”). Just Energy intends to partially use the net proceeds of the Loan to fund purchases of Bonds pursuant to the Invitation, including accrued interest and related expenses. A separate press release has been published with additional details on the Loan.

Inside Information

This announcement relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Any enquiries relating to the Purchaser regarding this announcement should be directed to:

Just Energy

First Canadian Place

100 King Street West, Suite 2630

Toronto, Ontario M5X 1E1

Canada

Email: jbrown@justenergy.com

Telephone: 713-544-8191

Attention: Jim Brown, Chief Financial Officer

Requests for information in relation to the procedures for participating in the Invitation should be directed to:

Tender Agent

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

Email: justenergy@lucid-is.com

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7704 0880

Attention: Paul Kamminga

Requests for information in relation to the Invitation should be directed to the Lead Dealer Manager as follows:

Outside Canada

HSBC Bank plc

8 Canada Square

London, E14 5HQ

United Kingdom

Email: ilyas.amlani@hsbcib.com or tony.sand@hsbcib.com

Telephone: +44 20 7991 7689 or +44 20 7991 5271

Attention: Ilyas Amlani or Tony Sand

In Canada

HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc.

70 York Street

Toronto, Ontario

M5J 2S9 Canada

Email: jay_lewis@hsbc.ca

Telephone: +1 416 868 3941

Attention: Jay Lewis

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Established in 1997, Just Energy (NYSE:JE, TSX:JE) is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland Just Energy serves approximately 1.5 million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Just Energy Solar, Tara Energy and TerraPass.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Just Energy's press releases may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) including statements and information pertaining to: the completion of the Invitation and the timing thereof; the redemption of the Bonds if 10% or fewer of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds originally issued remain outstanding after the Settlement Date; and the concurrent financing. These statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include but are not limited to: willingness of Bondholders to offer their Bonds prior to the Expiration Deadline; levels of customer natural gas and electricity consumption; rates of customer additions and renewals; rates of customer attrition; fluctuations in natural gas and electricity prices and interest and exchange rates; changes in regulatory regimes and decisions by regulatory authorities, including actions taken by governmental authorities; energy marketing regulation; increases in taxes and changes in government regulations and incentive programs; competition; dependence on certain suppliers; the ability of management to execute Just Energy’s business plan; extreme weather conditions; risks inherent in marketing operations, including credit risk; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to capital expenditures and the availability of capital on acceptable terms; inability to obtain required consents, permits or approvals; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; competition for, among other things, customers, supply, capital and skilled personnel; the results of litigation; volatility in the stock markets and in market valuations; and general economic and business conditions in North America and globally. These risks are not necessarily all of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have a material adverse effect on future results. We undertake no obligation to update publically any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information or future events.