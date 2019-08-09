Just Energy : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Just Energy Group Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – JE

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) from November 9, 2017 through July 23, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 30, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Just Energy investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Just Energy experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) Just Energy was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) Just Energy lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Just Energy’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1631.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

