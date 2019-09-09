Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Investors of Expanded Class Period and Approaching Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Just Energy Group Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in connection with the securities fraud class actions filed on behalf of investors who purchased Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JE) securities between November 9, 2017 and August 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On July 23, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had “identified customer enrolment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and that, as a result, it expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable.

On this news, prices fell $0.66 per share, or 15%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019.

Then, on August 14, 2019, the Company revealed collection issues in the U.K. market that resulted in an impairment of $74.1 million.

On this news, prices fell $1.22 per share, nearly 40%, to close at $1.88 per share on August 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Finally, on August 20, 2019, the Company filed its amended annual report for fiscal 2019 with the SEC, which it revealed that its allowance for doubtful accounts had been understated by $111.2 million and that it had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, prices fell $0.14 per share, or over 10%, to close at $1.18 per share on August 21, 2019.

