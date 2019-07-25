Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Just Energy Group Inc. Investors (JE)

07/25/2019 | 06:51pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Just Energy Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 23, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had “identified customer enrolment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and that, as a result, it expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable.

On this news, shares of Just Energy fell $0.66 per share, or over 15%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Just Energy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
