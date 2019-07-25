Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Just Energy Group Inc. Investors (JE)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Just Energy Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 23, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had “identified customer enrolment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and that, as a result, it expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable.

On this news, shares of Just Energy fell $0.66 per share, or over 15%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

