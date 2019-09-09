Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Notifies Investors of Expanded Class Period and of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Just Energy Group Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JE) securities between November 9, 2017 and August 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On July 23, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had “identified customer enrolment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and that, as a result, it expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.66 per share, more than 15%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 14, 2019, the Company revealed collection issues in the U.K. market that resulted in an impairment of $74.1 million.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.22 per share, nearly 40%, to close at $1.88 per share on August 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on August 20, 2019, the Company filed its amended annual report for fiscal 2019 with the SEC in which it revealed that its allowance for doubtful accounts had been understated by $111.2 million and that it had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.14 per share, or over 10%, to close at $1.18 per share on August 21, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

