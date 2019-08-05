Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Just Energy Group Inc    JE   CA48213W1014

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC

(JE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a shareholder of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) has filed a complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 9, 2017 and July 23, 2019. Just Energy Group is a consumer company focused on essential needs.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Just Energy Group's misconduct, click here.

Just Energy Group Accused of Improper Accounting Practices

According to the complaint, since November 2017, Just Energy had affirmed and reaffirmed its internal control over financial reporting. In its May 2019 40-F, Just Energy revealed that it had discovered and remediated deficiencies in its internal control over financial reporting. However, this revelation failed to disclose the true picture. On July 23, 2019, Just Energy announced that it had identified customer enrollment and non-payment issues that would result in an impairment charge of up to CAD $50 million. On this news, Just Energy's share price fell over 15% to close at $3.72 per share.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
07:30pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directo..
BU
07:31aJust Energy Group Inc. Appoints R. Scott Gahn as President and CEO
GL
08/02Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
08/02IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
08/01Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/01The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ju..
BU
08/01Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ju..
BU
07/31JUST ENERGY : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behal..
BU
07/29Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Redemption of US$13,200,000 and Extension of..
GL
07/29INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 3 994 M
EBIT 2020 186 M
Net income 2020 88,6 M
Debt 2020 669 M
Yield 2020 10,7%
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 708 M
Chart JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Just Energy Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,70  CAD
Last Close Price 4,69  CAD
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick McCullough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ubavka Rebecca MacDonald Executive Chairman
James Pickren Chief Operating Officer
James Brown Chief Financial Officer
Ash Rajendra Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC3.99%535
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.4.07%37 444
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD15.74%11 873
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD27.97%11 306
UGI CORP-4.11%8 911
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-20.17%7 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group