INVESTOR ALERT - Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy" or the Company") (NYSE: JE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Just Energy securities between November 9, 2017 and July 23, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/je.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 23, 2019, Just Energy disclosed that it had "identified customer enrollment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months" and consequently expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable. On this news, Just Energy's stock price fell $0.66 per share, or 15.07%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/je or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Just Energy you have until September 30, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert---just-energy-group-inc-je---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-september-30-2019-300896134.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC