Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Just Energy Group Inc    JE   CA48213W1014

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC

(JE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Just Energy Group Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy or the "Company") (NYSE: JE). A complaint has been filed against the Company and certain executives.  Investors who purchased Just Energy securities between November 9, 2017 and July 23, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), may be affected.

On July 23, 2019, Just Energy disclosed that it had identified customer enrollment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months, and therefore expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable as of June 30, 2019. 

Following this news, the price of Just Energy's shares fell $0.66 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, or about 15%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than September 30, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.  You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.  If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-announces-investigation-of-just-energy-group-inc-300897570.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
06:21pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Just Energy Group Inc.
PR
08/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directo..
BU
08/05INVESTOR ALERT - JUST ENERGY GROUP I : September 30, 2019
PR
08/05Just Energy Group Inc. Appoints R. Scott Gahn as President and CEO
GL
08/02Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
08/02LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
08/02JUST ENERGY : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Cl..
PR
08/02IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
08/01Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/01The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ju..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group