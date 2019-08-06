Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Just Energy Group Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy or the "Company") (NYSE: JE). A complaint has been filed against the Company and certain executives. Investors who purchased Just Energy securities between November 9, 2017 and July 23, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), may be affected.

On July 23, 2019, Just Energy disclosed that it had identified customer enrollment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months, and therefore expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable as of June 30, 2019.

Following this news, the price of Just Energy's shares fell $0.66 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, or about 15%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than September 30, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

