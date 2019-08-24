Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Just Energy Group Inc    JE   CA48213W1014

JUST ENERGY GROUP INC

(JE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Just Energy Group Inc. - JE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2019 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: JE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Just Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On July 23, 2019, Just Energy disclosed that it had "identified customer enrollment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months" and consequently expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable. 

On this news, Just Energy's stock price fell $0.66 per share, or 15.07%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-just-energy-group-inc---je-300906588.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
10:31aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Just Energy ..
PR
08/16Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
08/16JUST ENERGY : IIROC Trade Resumption - JE
AQ
08/16JUST ENERGY : IIROC Trading Halt - JE
AQ
08/15INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
08/15LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/15Just Energy Announces Appointment of Walter M. Higgins III to Board of Direct..
GL
08/15JUST ENERGY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/14Just Energy Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
08/12JE CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group