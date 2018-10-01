Just : CFO Simon Thomas to step down

David Richardson, currently the deputy chief executive officer of Just Group's UK corporate business, will be appointed as interim CFO, the company said.

Just Group did not specify a reason for the CFO's departure, except to say Thomas was leaving with the mutual consent of the group. The search for his successor is underway, the company said.

Just Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reason for the CFO's departure.

His departure comes as the company grapples with the threat to its finances from proposed changes around lifetime mortgages, forcing it to delay in September a dividend payment.

Rules put out for consultation in July by Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority will require Just Group and its rivals to set aside more capital to protect against the risks posed by mortgages.

Just Group's shares are down over 48 percent since the start of the year, having taken a major hit in July, when the firm warned that the new lifetime mortgage rules were likely to affect its finances.

The proposals refer to lifetime mortgages, which enable homeowners to borrow against the value of their property and only pay back the loan when they die.

