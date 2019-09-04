Log in
JUST GROUP PLC

JUST GROUP PLC

(JRP)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Just : Insurer Just Group posts 27% drop in first half operating profit, pays no dividend

09/04/2019

LONDON (Reuters) - Capital-strapped specialist pension provider Just Group posted a 27% fall in first-half underlying operating profit to 114 million pounds ($140 million) on Wednesday, due to a drop in new business profit.

Just Group, which specialises in annuities for people with a reduced life expectancy, has suffered from new rules from Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority requiring more capital behind lifetime mortgages, one of its key products.

"The first half of 2019 has not been easy for our business or for shareholders, as we have faced economic and regulatory challenges," interim chief executive David Richardson said in a statement.

"Capital is the group's number one priority."

Just Group in March announced a discounted share issue, raised 375 million pounds in capital, and cancelled its 2018 dividend after delaying it last year. It also pushed back its capital breakeven point to 2022.

Just Group said on Wednesday it did not intend to pay an interim dividend for 2019.

The insurer "needs to build confidence in its capital position before the stock can recover", Barclays analysts said in a note, though they reiterated their "overweight" rating on the stock. Just Group's shares have halved in value this year.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

EPS Revisions
