Just : Publication of 2019 Annual Report and Accounts

1 April 2020
Just Group plc
(the 'Company')
Annual Report and Accounts 2019
The Company announces today that its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view on the Company's website at www.justgroupplc.co.uk, following the release of its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 12 March 2020.
A copy of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
Printed copies of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, together with the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted in due course to those shareholders who have requested it.
|
Enquiries
General
Simon Watson, Group Company Secretary
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7444 8400
Investors / Analysts
Alistair Smith, Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +44 (0) 1737 232 792
alistair.smith@wearejust.co.uk
Paul Kelly, Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7444 8127
paul.kelly@wearejust.co.uk
|
Media
Stephen Lowe, Group Communications Director
Telephone: +44 (0) 1737 827 301
press.office@wearejust.co.uk
Temple Bar Advisory
Alex Child-Villiers
William Barker
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7975 1415
A copy of this announcement will be available on the Group's website www.justgroupplc.co.uk
JUST GROUP PLC
GROUP COMMUNICATIONS
Vale House, Roebuck Close
Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH2 7RU
Disclaimer
Just Group plc published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 13:45:02 UTC