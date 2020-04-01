Just : Publication of 2019 Annual Report and Accounts

Log in
04/01/2020 | 09:46am EDT

1 April 2020

Just Group plc

(the 'Company')

Annual Report and Accounts 2019

The Company announces today that its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view on the Company's website at www.justgroupplc.co.uk, following the release of its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 12 March 2020.

A copy of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Printed copies of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, together with the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted in due course to those shareholders who have requested it.

Enquiries

General

Simon Watson, Group Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7444 8400

Investors / Analysts

Alistair Smith, Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +44 (0) 1737 232 792

alistair.smith@wearejust.co.uk

Paul Kelly, Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7444 8127

paul.kelly@wearejust.co.uk

Media

Stephen Lowe, Group Communications Director

Telephone: +44 (0) 1737 827 301

press.office@wearejust.co.uk

Temple Bar Advisory

Alex Child-Villiers

William Barker

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7975 1415

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Group's website www.justgroupplc.co.uk

GROUP COMMUNICATIONS

Vale House, Roebuck Close

Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH2 7RU

Disclaimer

Just Group plc published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 13:45:02 UTC
