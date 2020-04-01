Just : Publication of 2019 Annual Report and Accounts

1 April 2020

Just Group plc

(the 'Company')

Annual Report and Accounts 2019

The Company announces today that its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view on the Company's website at www.justgroupplc.co.uk, following the release of its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 12 March 2020.

A copy of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Printed copies of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, together with the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted in due course to those shareholders who have requested it.

Enquiries General Simon Watson, Group Company Secretary Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7444 8400 Investors / Analysts Alistair Smith, Investor Relations Manager Telephone: +44 (0) 1737 232 792 alistair.smith@wearejust.co.uk Paul Kelly, Investor Relations Manager Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7444 8127 paul.kelly@wearejust.co.uk Media Stephen Lowe, Group Communications Director Telephone: +44 (0) 1737 827 301 press.office@wearejust.co.uk Temple Bar Advisory Alex Child-Villiers William Barker Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7975 1415

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Group's website www.justgroupplc.co.uk

JUST GROUP PLC

GROUP COMMUNICATIONS

Vale House, Roebuck Close

Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH2 7RU