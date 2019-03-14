Just : to raise money amid changes to capital requirement rules

Log in
0
03/14/2019

(Reuters) - British retirement services specialist Just Group said on Thursday it would raise money through a share placement and a debt offering, as it looks to strengthen its balance sheet amid changes to capital requirement rules.

Lancing, West Sussex-based Just Group, which was formed by the merger of Just Retirement and Partnership Assurance in 2016, also said underlying operating earnings rose 31 percent to 315 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31.

"2018 has been a year of contrasts. We have achieved significant new business profit growth, strong margins and higher sales despite significant uncertainty during the Prudential Regulation Authority's consultation into equity release mortgages," Chief Executive Officer Rodney Cook said.

To comply with the new regulation, Just and its rivals will be required to set aside more capital to protect against the risks posed by mortgages.

Lancing, West Sussex-based Just Group said it had decided to strengthen its capital base to support its new business franchise and maintain its focus on growing profits.

The company plans to place 9.99 percent of its existing issued share capital at 10 pence per share and launch an underwritten benchmark debt offering with a minimum size of 300 million pounds.

Just Group's robust results come despite a year of regulatory uncertainty that had seen its share price swing wildly on concerns about the impact of planned changes to rules around capital requirements, forcing it to delay a dividend payment and raising concerns of a capital raise.

The company said on Thursday that it would restart its dividend in the financial year 2019.

Just has benefited from demand for its retirement products as companies such as Pearson and Smith Group, Marks and Spencer's look to offload pension liabilities.

In December, the Bank of England released its final guidance that was not as tough as some had feared. The rules are aimed at protecting against the risks generated for insurers by lifetime mortgages, which enable homeowners to borrow against the value of their property and only pay back the loan when they die.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 625 M
EBIT 2018 270 M
Net income 2018 122 M
Debt 2018 350 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 8,20
P/E ratio 2019 6,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 918 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney Malcolm Cook Group Chief Executive Office & Executive Director
Christopher Shaw Gibson-Smith Chairman
David Louis Richardson CFO, Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
James Pearce Group Director-Finance
Giles Offen Group Chief Digital Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST GROUP PLC6.27%1 218
AXA18.31%60 614
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.38%51 931
METLIFE8.87%42 666
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL16.65%38 749
AFLAC8.41%36 886
