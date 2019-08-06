Jutal Offshore Oil Services : Modules for GCGV Project Begun Construction Works 2019-08-06

Modules for GCGV Project Begun Construction Works

The large-scale natural gas petrochemical modules fabrication project secured by Penglai Jutal in late May 2018 had begun its construction works. The modules will be used in the construction of a new petrochemical complex with an annual production capacity of 1.8 million tons ethylene in Texas, U.S., which is jointly developed by ExxonMobil and SABIC (the 'GCGV Project'). For more information of the GCGV Project, please visit GCGV's website at http://www.gulfcoastgv.com.