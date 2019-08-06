Log in
JUTAL OFFSHORE OIL SERVICES LIMITED

(3303)
Jutal Offshore Oil Services : Modules for GCGV Project Begun Construction Works 2019-08-06

08/06/2019 | 12:05am EDT

Modules for GCGV Project Begun Construction Works

Date:2019-08-06

The large-scale natural gas petrochemical modules fabrication project secured by Penglai Jutal in late May 2018 had begun its construction works. The modules will be used in the construction of a new petrochemical complex with an annual production capacity of 1.8 million tons ethylene in Texas, U.S., which is jointly developed by ExxonMobil and SABIC (the 'GCGV Project'). For more information of the GCGV Project, please visit GCGV's website at http://www.gulfcoastgv.com.

Disclaimer

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 04:04:00 UTC
