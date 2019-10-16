Jutal Offshore Oil Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT TOTAL NEW CONTRACT VALUE AND TOTAL BACKLOG VALUE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Group continued to advance steadily its business. Site construction of some large-scale construction projects have been gradually commenced , of which the core modules construction project for an international natural gas petrochemical plant has been completed of a total of approximately 27% of the progress as per scheduled. During the third quarter, the Group also obtained a number of new contracts including large-scale core modules construction of Arctic LNG 2 natural gas project, wind turbine jacket construction, and other offshore engineering and services. The total value of the new contract was approximately RMB 3.5 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$3.885 billion).

As at 30 September 2019, the total backlog value of the Group was approximately RMB5.4 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$5.994 billion).

The above-mentioned unaudited figures are based on preliminary of internal information of the Group, which may be different from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or interim basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such information. Therefore, the above figures are provided for reference only.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

