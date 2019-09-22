Log in
Artissima Junior 2019: back again this year!

09/22/2019 | 07:12am EDT

Last year was a success for participation and attendance. This year... it's back!

Artissima Junior, the project dedicated to young visitors (from 1-3 November at Oval Lingotto, Turin) will therefore host a second edition. The goal is to give children between 6 and 11 years an immersive and participatory artistic experience.

This year, the collaboration will be developed with a young duo of artists, Valentina Ornaghi (Milan, 1986) and Claudio Prestinari (Milan, 1984), who through a process of creation bia constant dialogue and exchange, will accompany the young visitors of Artissima in a new adventure in the world of contemporary art.

This year's concept is called 'Sopra Sopra': a project that will become a collective work of art suspended between installation and object of use. At the center of the idea is marble, a precious material linked to the history of Italian sculpture, but at the same time forms part of the furniture and domestic architecture, easily recognizable by children as a surface that should not be ruined by playing on it.

Breaking the conventions, Ornaghi and Prestinari invite the participants to intervene on marble tables, drawing with wax colours, but with an important attention: instead of scribbling, the participants will have to follow precise rules.

A shared process, therefore, that will initially see monochrome and distant tables join together to form a single table, a symphony of colours that will make up the Juventus logo and will be the bearer of new meanings and possibilities: a real playing field, which will see, through the concepts of training and respect for the rules of the game, the creation of something unique and special, offering an infinite number of possible results in which the creative contribution of each enhances the other's.

It's not over: 'Sopra Sopra' will also be an activity book,animated by stickers, drawings, and creative instructions: a sort of 'moving track' of the moments spent at Artissima Junior, a training to creativity, an artistic gym to bring to home and show to friends and relatives.

If you are between 6 and 11 years old... see you in Artissima, from 1 to 3 November in Turin, Oval Lingotto!

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 11:11:03 UTC
