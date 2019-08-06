Design and performance: here is the 2019/20 Third...

Juventus welcomes thenew Third Kit 2019/2020, as always, created by adidas.

Once again, the Club has looked ahead and wants to be the guide of innovation applied to football. The uniform is, in fact, a perfect mix of maximum performance, cutting-edge design and high technology: through the use of the CLIMALITE system that allows for the best sweat absorption, to the material with which it is made: entirely of recycled polyester, allows it to decrease the waste of resources and to reduce emissions.

A look at the environment and special attention to innovation, therefore, can be seen in the jersey, without ever forgetting about the desire to drive change, even from an aesthetic point of view.

The Third Kit 2019/20, in fact, is a modern interpretation of a classic colour palette, with a dominant 'Unity Blue', which is the basis for an unexpected contrast created by the silver details and by the all-over graphic, embossed up to the collar and on the sleeves. The adherent hems of the sleeves and the silver-trimmed choker complete the design.

The new Third uniform is available in the official online store and in the Juventus Stores.