Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Juventus Football Club    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

(JUVE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Design and performance: here is the 2019/20 Third...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 04:10am EDT

Juventus welcomes thenew Third Kit 2019/2020, as always, created by adidas.

Once again, the Club has looked ahead and wants to be the guide of innovation applied to football. The uniform is, in fact, a perfect mix of maximum performance, cutting-edge design and high technology: through the use of the CLIMALITE system that allows for the best sweat absorption, to the material with which it is made: entirely of recycled polyester, allows it to decrease the waste of resources and to reduce emissions.

A look at the environment and special attention to innovation, therefore, can be seen in the jersey, without ever forgetting about the desire to drive change, even from an aesthetic point of view.

The Third Kit 2019/20, in fact, is a modern interpretation of a classic colour palette, with a dominant 'Unity Blue', which is the basis for an unexpected contrast created by the silver details and by the all-over graphic, embossed up to the collar and on the sleeves. The adherent hems of the sleeves and the silver-trimmed choker complete the design.

The new Third uniform is available in the official online store and in the Juventus Stores.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 08:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
04:10aDESIGN AND PERFORMANCE : here is the 2019/20 Third...
PU
08/05MANCHESTER UNITED : United call off dybala deal with juventus
AQ
08/04JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Everton signs teenage striker Kean from Juventus
AQ
08/03JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Why I am bringing Juve, FC Bayern experience to FCT you..
AQ
08/03MANCHESTER UNITED : Evra announces retirement to focus on coaching
AQ
08/03JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : ready to listen to offers for Dybala
AQ
08/02JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : 15 Football legends who never played for native countri..
AQ
08/02JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo no-show fuels anger in Seoul, fans to sue
AQ
08/01JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Race to be the Best Begins
AQ
07/31JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : ready to listen to offers for Dybala
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 585 M
EBIT 2019 -32,0 M
Net income 2019 -55,0 M
Debt 2019 397 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -374x
EV / Sales2019 3,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,00x
Capitalization 1 509 M
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,35  €
Last Close Price 1,50  €
Spread / Highest target -9,82%
Spread / Average Target -9,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB40.96%1 688
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC7.18%79 919
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.34.18%45 220
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP50.28%25 456
EXPEDIA GROUP INC12.29%21 994
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL34.66%20 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group