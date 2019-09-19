Log in
Juventus Football Club : 10bet becomes Juventus' Official Gaming and...

09/19/2019

10bet, one of the world's fastest-growing online sports betting brands have officially joined forces with Juventus, in what is a perfect fusion of rapid innovation and forward-thinking dynamism, to offer the club's millions of global fans the most advanced and enjoyable betting and gaming experience.

The 10bet sports and casino experience is among the most progressive in the industry offering players an endless choice of sports, markets, bet types and unique gaming content.

During the multi-year deal, the Maltese-based company will develop promotional content and marketing activities for Juventus fans, including exclusive creations and prize giveaways that will give supporters the opportunity to experience the Italian champions up-close.

A 10bet spokesperson said of the partnership: 'We're thrilled to be partnering with such a prestigious brand as Juventus and both brands share the same values and principles. We are passionate about presenting our audiences with the most unique and entertaining products and we're confident this will be a mutually beneficial long-term partnership.'

Giorgio Ricci, Juventus Chief Revenue Officer, said: 'We will work exclusively outside Italy together with a partner for whom entertainment and engagement are the core activities. The particular attention paid to the global markets and audiences, a key theme for 10bet and the Club, attests to the perfect synergy between our companies. In fact, this agreement fits ideally into the ongoing international growth project that has been in development by Juventus for years now.'

As per Italian law partnership not performed in Italy.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 09:01:10 UTC
