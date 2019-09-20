Juventus Football Club : BoD approves draft financial statements 18/19, approves Development Plan 19/24 and submits a capital increase. Calls the Shareholders'meeting

APPROVAL OF THE DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2019 THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR FINANCIAL YEARS 2019/2020 - 2023/2024 AND SUBMITS THE PROPOSAL TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALLED The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year ended on 30 June 2019, reporting revenues equal to € 621.5 million and losses equal to € 39.9 million

Development Plan for financial years 2019/2020 - 2023/2024 approved. To support the Development Plan, a share capital increase, for consideration, for a maximum amount of € 300 million, will be submitted to the approval of shareholders

Execution of a pre-underwriting agreement with BNP PARIBAS, Goldman Sachs International, Mediobanca and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking, acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the context of the share capital increase. EXOR N.V. has confirmed its full support for the transaction and has undertaken to subscribe its portion of the share capital increase, equal to 63.77%

Proposed amendment to the company By-Laws to introduce loyalty shares

By-Laws to introduce Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting called for 24 October 2019 at the Allianz Stadium

Financial highlights at 30 June 2019: Financial year Change Amounts in millions of euros 30/06/2019 30/06/2018 Amount % Revenues 621.5 504.7 116.8 +23.1% Operating costs 458.5 383.3 75.2 +19.6% Amortisation, provisions and use of provisions 178.3 122.8 55.5 +45.2% Operating loss 15.3 1.4 13.9 n.s. Loss before taxes 26.9 10.0 16.9 -169.0% Loss for the year 39.9 19.2 20.7 -107.8% Shareholders' Equity 31.2 72.0 (40.8) -56.7% Net financial debt 463.5 309.8 153.7 +49.6% *.*.* Turin, 20 September 2019 - The Board of Directors of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (the"Company" or "Juventus"), which met today in Turin under the chairmanship of Andrea Agnelli, examined and approved: (i) the draft financial statements at 30 June 2019, (ii) the Development Plan for financial years 2019/2020 - 2023/2024 (the "Plan" or the "Development Plan"), (iii) the proposal to delegate to the Board of Directors the power to increase the share capital pursuant to art. 2443 of the Italian Civil Code and (iv) the proposal to amend the By-Laws to introduce loyalty shares. The Board of Directors also resolved to convene the Shareholders' Meeting, in an ordinary and extraordinary session, for 24 October 2019, at 10.00 am, on single call, at the Allianz Stadium.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR Financial Year 2018/2019 ended reporting revenues equal to € 621.5 million (+ € 116.8 million compared to financial year 2017/2018) and losses equal to € 39.9 million, showing a negative variation of € 20.7 million compared to the loss of € 19.2 million reported in the previous financial year. This negative variation mainly derives from higher players' wages and technical staff costs for € 68 million, higher amortisation, depreciation and write-down on players' registration rights for € 41.5 million, greater provision funds for € 14.8 million, higher taxes for € 3.8 million and higher net financial expenses for € 3.4 million, as well as higher operating costs for € 7.2 million; these negative variations were partially offset by higher revenues of € 116.8 million and other positive net changes of € 1.2 million. Shareholders' equity at 30 June 2019 amounted to € 31.2 million, a decrease compared to the balance of € 72 million at 30 June 2018 due to the effect of the loss for the year (€ -39.9 million), changes in the financial assets fair value reserve of financial assets (€ -0.8 million) and the cash flow hedge reserve (€ -0.1 million). At 30 June 2019, net financial debt amounted to € 463.5 million, and showed an increase of € 153.7 million compared to € 309.8 million at 30 June 2018, resulting from the negative cash flow of operations (€ -3.6 million), Transfer Campaign outlays (€ -131.1 million net), investments in other fixed assets and shareholdings (€ -6.7 million net), and from the cash flow from financing activities (€ -12.3 million). At 30 June 2019, the Company had bank lines of credit for € 587.9 million, of which € 181.3 million revocable, were used for a total of € 283.8 million, of which € 16.7 million for guarantees issued in favour of third parties, € 87.3 million for loans and € 179.8 million for advances on contracts and trade receivables. For such uses, at 30 June 2019 the Company had liquidity of € 9.7 million. The breakdown of the current and non-current portion of net financial debt at the end of the last two financial years is shown below. Amounts in millions of euros 30/06/2019 30/06/2018 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Financial assets (a) - - - - 4.1 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents 9.7 - 9.7 15.3 - 15.3 Total financial assets 9.7 - 9.7 15.3 4.1 19.4 Financial payables (173.1) (175.3) - - - due to bondholders (2.1) (b) due to the Istituto per il Credito Sportivo (6.5) (24.4) (30.8) (6.2) (30.8) (37.0) due to banks (32.5) (54.8) (87.3) (46.1) (136.0) (182.1) due to factoring companies (0.7) (179.1) (179.8) (0.1) (110.0) (110.1) Total financial liabilities (41.8) (431.4) (473.2) (52.4) (276.8) (329.2) Net financial debt (32.1) (431.4) (463.5) (37.1) (272.7) (309.8) % of coverage 6.9% 93.1% 100% 12.0% 88.0% 100% This item was included as it refers to cash deposits pledged (now extinguished) in a current account as collateral on the Istituto per il Credito Sportivo loan, recognised under financial payables. This item refers to the accrued interest at 30 June 2019.

MAIN SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE 2018/2019 FINANCIAL YEAR The Football Season On 16 January 2019, the First Team won its eighth Italian Super Cup. On 20 April 2019 Juventus won the 2018/2019 Serie A Championship, for the eighth year in a row and obtained direct access to the Group Stage of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League. On 20 April 2019 the women's team won the Serie A Championship and on 28 April won the Italian Cup. On 18 May 2019, the Company decided to change the First Team's technical management and removed the coach Massimiliano Allegri and his staff from the role, thanking them for the extraordinary success over the last five football seasons. 2018/2019 Transfer Campaign Acquisitions and disposals of players' registration rights Transactions concluded in 2018/2019 Transfer Campaign resulted an increase of in total invested capital of € 239.6 million due to acquisitions and increases for € 293.4 million and disposals for € 53.8 million (net book value of the rights disposed). Net capital gains from disposals amount to € 126.7 million and net temporary disposals resulted in net revenues for € 25.1 million. The total net financial commitment of € 86 million is spread over four years, and includes auxiliary expenses as well as financial income and expenses implicit in deferred receipts and payments. Renewal of adidas technical partnership The agreement with adidas Italy S.p.A. was modified on 21 December 2018 extending its expiry date to 30 June 2027. The agreement, which would expire on 30 June 2021, covered six football seasons starting from 2015/2016. The new agreement will relate to the period starting with season 2019/2020 and cover in total eight football seasons until 2026/2027. During this period adidas will be the technical partner of all Juventus teams for a minimum fixed consideration of € 408 million. The consideration does not include additional royalty payments upon exceeding a threshold of sales and sports performance bonuses. With respect to the excellent performance of the commercial partnership and to the increased visibility of the Juventus brand in 2018, adidas recognized an additional bonus of € 15 million for 2018, entirely collected in the first half of financial year 2018/2019. Non-convertible bond issue A non-convertible bond issue reserved for qualified investors amounting to € 175 million, due by 19 February 2024, was successfully placed on 13 February 2019. The purpose of the issuance is to provide the Company with financial resources for its general corporate purposes, streamlining the structure and the maturity of the debt. The notes were issued at the price of 99.436% and pay a fixed annual coupon of 3.375%. The issue was settled on 19 February 2019 with the listing of the notes on the multilateral trading system (MTF) Global Exchange Market di Euronext Dublin.

MAIN SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER 30 JUNE 2019 The Football Season Starting from 1 July 2019 the new First Team coach is Maurizio Sarri with whom Juventus signed a contract until 30 June 2022. At the beginning of July, the First Team started the 2019/2020 pre-season training at the Juventus Training Center in Turin. 2019/2020 Transfer Campaign - first phase Acquisitions and disposals of players' registration rights The transactions finalised in the first phase of the 2019/2020 Transfer Campaign, held from 1 July to 2 September 2019, led to a total increase in invested capital of € 154.8 million resulting from acquisitions and increases of € 187.9 million and disposals of € 33.1 million (net book value of disposed rights). The capital gains resulting from disposals amounted to € 61.5 million, while gains from temporary disposals amounted to a further € 0.8 million. The total net financial commitment, including auxiliary expenses as well as financial income and expenses implicit on deferred receipts and payments, amounted to € 94.7 million, distributed as follows: € -30.9 million 2019/2020 financial year, € -16.5 million 2020/2021 financial year, € -19.5 million 2021/2022 financial year, € -17.8 million 2022/2023 financial year and € -10 million 2023/2024 financial year. J Hotel Opening 24 August 2019 saw the J Hotel inauguration and opening to the public, the first hotel structure built in Italy in collaboration with a football club, it has 138 rooms, a conference centre, a restaurant, a lounge bar and a spa. The J Hotel, managed by the B&W Nest S.r.l. company, is 60% owned by Lindbergh Hotels S.r.l. and 40% by Juventus and is part of the urban regeneration project of the Continassa area undertaken in recent years, which also includes the Allianz Stadium, Juventus Training Center, international WINS school and headquarter. Hong Kong branch The Hong Kong branch became operational on 1 July 2019, to support the development of international expansion strategies and the consequent generation of revenues for the Company through direct control over the Asian market. *.*.* BUSINESS OUTLOOK The 2019/2020 financial year, currently forecast to end in a loss, will be as usual strongly influenced by the performance of sports results and in particular the UEFA Champions League. *.*.*

THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR FINANCIAL YEARS 2019/2020 - 2023/2024 AND THE DELEGATION OF THE POWER TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL PURSUANT TO ART. 2443 OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE The Juventus Board of Directors also approved the Development Plan for the 2019/20 - 2023/24 financial years, which identifies the strategic and operating lines for the management and the development of the Company and is defined taking into account the following main objectives: 1. Maintaining sports competitiveness The sporting achievements of the 2010/2018 period have seen Juventus placed amongst the leading Italian and international teams, confirming the core role of sports competitiveness in the Company's growth including from an economic and financial point of view. Today Juventus is one of the most important clubs in the world, with a global brand that has come to represent high-level professional football, which is progressively becoming polarised with very few clubs able to compete to win in every competition. In order to consolidate this position, the Plan provides for Transfer Campaigns characterised by careful and disciplined investment and disinvestment transaction management with the aim of maintaining an adequate quality bench level and guaranteeing the necessary generational turnover over time. 2. Increase in operating revenues and Juventus brand visibility in international markets The Company proposes to further increase its operating revenues and improve its profitability, making it, at the same time, less sensitive to the trend in sports results. To this end, the Plan provides for the continuation of the commercial strategy to enhance the Juventus brand, which began in 2017 with the launch of the new logo, particularly through investments in characteristic activities and projects for the development of key international markets. 3. Consolidation of economic and financial stability To maintain economic and financial stability for the Company over time, Juventus identifies as fundamental conditions: i) the ability to compete at a high level, both in Italy and Europe, ii) a dynamic approach to the player transfer campaigns to take advantage of investment enhancement opportunities and iii) the increase of revenues, as well as an attentive control of operating costs. The fundamental objective of the Plan is to implement a sustainable development model which makes it possible to maintain high standards in terms of sports results, without jeopardizing the economic and financial equilibrium of the Company. The share capital increase transaction proposed by the Board of Directors is set within the context of the activities envisaged by the Plan. In particular, the management body resolved to submit to the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting the proposal to delegate to the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 7 of the By-Laws, the power, pursuant to art. 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, to increase the share capital for consideration, in one or more tranches, within 30 September 2020, for a total maximum aggregate amount of € 300 million, inclusive of any share premium, through the issue of ordinary shares without nominal value and having the same characteristics of outstanding shares, to be offered to existing shareholders on a pre-emptive right basis, reserving any right to determine, within the limits indicated above, the modalities, terms and conditions of the transaction (including the issue price of the shares, inclusive of any share premium), which will be subsequently resolved upon, according to the market practice, on or about the offer and on the basis of the prevailing market conditions at the launch of the share capital increase. The proposed share capital increase is set within the context of the activities envisaged by the Development Plan for financial years 2019/2020 - 2023/2024 and is primarily aimed at: financing the investments required for maintaining sport competitiveness;

