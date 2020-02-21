Juventus Football Club : BoD approves figures for the first half of 2019/2020
0
02/21/2020 | 02:05pm EST
BOD APPROVES FIGURES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019/2020
Revenues
322.3
330.2
(7.9)
-2.4%
Operating costs
260.9
226.8
34.1
15.0%
Amortisation, provisions and use of provisions
99.5
86.3
13.2
15.3%
Operating income
(38.1)
17.0
(55.1)
n.a.
Income / (loss) before taxes
(46.0)
11.8
(57.8)
n.a.
Profit / (loss) for the period
(50.3)
7.5
(57.8)
n.a.
Shareholders' equity
275.6
31.2
244.4
+783.3%
Net financial indebtedness
326.9
463.6
(136.7)
-29.5%
Turin, 21 February 2020 - The Board of Directors of Juventus Football Club S.p.A., chaired by Andrea Agnelli, has approved the Half-Yearly Financial Report at 31 December 2019.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For a correct interpretation of the half year figures, it should be noted that the financial year of Juventus does not coincide with the calendar year, but runs from 1 July to 30 June, which corresponds to the football season.
The economic trend is characterised by a strong seasonal nature, typical of the sector, basically determined by participation in European championships, in particular the UEFA Champions League, by the calendar of sports events and by the football player Transfer Campaign.
In the first half of 2019/2020 financial year the company incurred into a net loss of € 50.3 million, implying a €57.8 million negative difference versus the € 7.5 million net profit for the first half of the prior season.
The loss for the period, strongly affected by the league calendar (2 home Serie A matches less than in the first half of 2018/2019), mainly derived from lower revenues for € 7.9 million, higher players' wages and technical staff costs for €
30.2 million, higher players' registration rights expenses for € 10 million, higher amortisation and write-downs on players' registration rights for € 11.4 million, higher other amortisation for € 2.9 million and higher net financial expenses for € 2.7 million. These changes were partially offset by lower purchases for products held for sale for € 3.4 million, lower costs for external services for € 2.8 million and reduced provisions for € 1.1 million.
Shareholders' equity at 31 December 2019 amounted to € 275.6 million, registering an increase compared to the balance of € 31.2 million at 30 June 2019, due to accounting recognition of the portion of the share capital increase (€ 294.6 million), net of related costs, and to the loss for the half year (€ -50.3 million).
Net financial indebtedness at 31 December 2019 totalled € 326.9 million (€ 463.6 million at 30 June 2019). The € 136.7 million improvement was primarily due to the near-total collection of the share capital increase (€ 294.6 million), partially offset by outlays associated with the Transfer Campaign (€ -107.5 million net), negative cash flow from operating activities (€ -24.9 million), cash flows from financing activities (€ -7 million) and investments in other fixed assets and shareholdings (€ -3.4 million net). Moreover, as a result of IFRS 16 introduction, € 15.2 million of new financial liabilities were accounted.
The breakdown of the current and non-current portion of net financial debt at the end of the two periods is shown below:
Amounts in millions of Euro
31/12/2019
30/06/2019
Current
Non-current
Total
Current
Non-current
Total
Cash and cash equivalents
137.0
-
137.0
9.7
-
9.7
Total financial assets
137.0
-
137.0
9.7
-
9.7
Financial payables
due to bondholders
(5.1)
(a)
(173.3)
(178.4)
(2.1)
(a)
(173.1)
(175.3)
due to Istituto per il Credito Sportivo
(6.6)
(21.0)
(27.6)
(6.5)
(24.4)
(30.9)
due to banks
(29.6)
(82.7)
(112.3)
(32.5)
(54.8)
(87.3)
due to factoring
(24.0)
(106.4)
(130.4)
(0.7)
(179.1)
(179.8)
Financial debt for right-of-use IFRS 16
(4.8)
(10.4)
(15.2)
-
-
-
Total financial liabilities
(70.1)
(393.8)
(463.9)
(41.8)
(431.4)
(473.3)
Net financial indebtedness
66.9
(393.8)
(326.9)
(32.1)
(431.4)
(463.6)
% of coverage
-20.5%
120.5%
100%
6.9%
93.1%
100%
This item refers to the interest expenses accrued for the relevant period.
As regards the seasonal effect of payments received in advance of their accrual, at 31 December 2019 contractual amounts relating to future financial years have already been received totalling € 59.4 million.
At 31 December 2019, the Company had credit bank lines of € 587.8 million, of which € 185.5 uncommitted, drawn down for € 304.5 million, of which € 61.9 million for guarantees issued in favour of third parties, € 112.3 million for loans and €
130.3 million for advances on contracts and trade receivables. On the financial asset side, at 31 December 2019 the Company had liquidity for € 137 million held in various bank accounts.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2019/2020
The Football Season
In December 2019, the First Team qualified for the round of sixteen of the UEFA Champions League 2019/2020 with two games yet to be played, ranking first in its group.
2019/2020 Transfer Campaign - first phase
Acquisitions and disposals of long-term players' registration rights
The transactions finalised in the first phase of the 2019/2020 Transfer Campaign, held from 1 July to 2 September 2019, led to a total increase in invested capital of € 162.5 million resulting from acquisitions and increases of € 195.6 million and disposals of € 33.1 million (net book value of disposed rights).
The net capital gains generated by the disposals amounted to € 61.5 million, while gains from temporary disposals amounted to a further € 0.8 million.
The net total financial commitment, including auxiliary expenses as well as financial income and expenses included in deferred receipts and payments, amounted to € 106.3 million, spread over five years.
2019/2020 Season Ticket Campaign
The Season Ticket Campaign for the 2019/2020 football season ended with a 95% renewal rate, in line with previous seasons. A total of 27,700 season tickets were sold for a net revenue of € 33.5 million (29,300 season tickets and € 31.7 million in the previous season), including Premium Seats and additional services. Juventus decided not make more season tickets available for sale, therefore increasing ticket availability for individual championship matches.
Jeep sponsorship contract
Due to the excellent sport performances achieved in recent years by the First Team which contributed to the Club's improved UEFA ranking, and due to the increased Juventus brand awareness at a worldwide level, Juventus and FCA Italy S.p.A. agreed to increase the yearly fixed Jeep sponsorship consideration by € 25 million for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 football seasons, including of certain additional sponsorship rights. The other provisions set out in the
sponsorship agreement executed in April 2012 and in force until 30 June 2021 remain unchanged.
At the same time, Juventus and FCA agreed to start negotiations for the renewal of the sponsorship agreement, in advance of the term set out in the contract.
It should be remembered that Juventus and FCA are related parties as they are both subject to the control of EXOR N.V. The transaction depicted hereby, although it is an ordinary transaction at market-equivalent conditions, has been subjected, pursuant to the procedure for related party transactions adopted by Juventus, to the Board of Directors' approval, after the reasoned positive opinion issued by the Committee for related party transactions. As this is a significant related party transaction (maggiore rilevanza), an information document was published according to the terms and procedures set out by the applicable laws and regulations.
Resolutions of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 24 October 2019
The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Juventus of the 24 October 2019 approved the Financial Statements as of 30 June 2019, reporting a loss of € 39.9 million (a loss of € 19.2 million in 2017/2018), covered partially by using retained earnings and partially by using the share premium reserve. As a result, no dividends were resolved.
The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting also approved the remuneration report pursuant to Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998.
The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposal to grant the Board of Directors the delegation to increase, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, the share capital for consideration, in one or more tranches for a total maximum amount of € 300 million, inclusive of any share premium, through the issue of ordinary shares without nominal value and having the same characteristics of those outstanding, to be offered to the existing shareholders on a pre-emptive right basis. The delegation gives the Board of Directors the right to establish - in compliance with the limits indicated above - the modalities, the terms and conditions of the transaction (including the issue price of the shares, inclusive of any share premium).
The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting also approved the proposal to amend the By-Laws in order to introduce, pursuant to Article 127-quinquies of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998, loyalty shares, so to provide that each share - upon uninterrupted ownership by the same shareholder for a period of at least 24 months from the date of registration in a special list established and maintained by the Company - shall bear two voting rights.
Share capital increase - Resolution of the Board of Directors and rights offering
On 26 November 2019, the Board of Directors of Juventus resolved to fully exercise the mandate - conferred, pursuant to article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, by the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 24 October 2019 - to increase the share capital, in a divisible manner, and also to approve the final terms and conditions of the share capital increase as well as the timetable of the offer period.
Pursuant to the share capital increase, 322,485,328 ordinary Juventus ordinary shares were issued, without nominal value and having the same characteristics of the outstanding Juventus shares and with regular dividend entitlement, offered, on a pre-emptive right basis, to eligible shareholders of Juventus at a ratio of 8 new shares for every 25 Juventus shares held, at the subscription price of € 0.93 per new share (of which € 0.01 share capital and € 0.92 as share premium).
In the period between 2 December 2019 and 18 December 2019, 982,941,200 option rights were exercised and thus a total of 314,541,184 new shares were subscribed, equal to 97.54% of the total shares offered (322,485,328), for a total value of € 292,523,301.12. The remaining 24,825,450 unoptioned rights were all sold on the Stock Exchange on 23 December 2019, in accordance with article 2441, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code, for a total value of € 2,691,078.78.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2019
The Football Season
In January 2020, the First Team qualified for the semi-finals of the Italian Cup.
Transfer Campaign 2019/2020 - second phase
Acquisitions and disposals of long-term players' registration rights
The transactions finalised in the second phase of the 2019/2020 Transfer Campaign, held from 3 January to 31 January 2020, led to a total increase in invested capital of € 45.6 million resulting from acquisitions and increases for € 62.2 million and disposals for € 16.6 million (net book value of disposed rights).
The net capital gains generated by the disposals totalled € 23.5 million.
The net total financial commitment, generated by these transactions, including auxiliary expenses as well as financial income and expenses included in deferred receipts and payments, was negative by € 27.4 million, spread over five financial years.
Share capital increase - transaction completion
On 2 January 2020, 7,944,144 newly issued ordinary Juventus shares had been subscribed following full exercise of the rights unoptioned in the period 2-18 December 2019 and sold on the Stock Exchange on 23 December 2019.
Also taking into account the 314,541,184 shares already subscribed in the rights offering period, the total number of shares subscribed is 322,485,328, equal to 100% of the shares offered as part of the share capital increase, for a total value of € 299,911,355.04.
Following the complete subscription of the offering, the new share capital of Juventus therefore amounts to € 11,406,986.56 and is made up of 1,330,251,988 no par value ordinary shares.
Please note that the share capital increase is among those operations envisaged in the 2019/2020-2023/2024 Development Plan and the proceeds deriving from the share capital increase have the main aim of: i) financing investments to maintain sporting competitiveness, ii) supporting the commercial strategy for increasing revenues and Juventus brand visibility in international markets and iii) strengthening the Company's capital structure.
Agreements with Allianz
On 12 February 2020, Juventus reached a sponsorship agreement with Allianz S.p.A. for the visibility, starting from this current financial year, on the First Team training kit, some sponsorship rights related to women's sector, as well as the extension of the Allianz stadium naming rights for seven sporting seasons, from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2030. The total agreement consideration is € 103.1 million to be added on top of the existing agreements.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
The 2019/2020 financial year, forecasted to result in a loss, will be as usual strongly influenced by sports results, in particular for what concerns UEFA Champions League.
*.*.*
Pursuant to Article 154 bis (2) of the Consolidated Law on Finance, the manager responsible for preparing the Company's financial reports Marco Re declares that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records.
*.*.*
The Half-Yearly Financial Report at 31 December 2019 will be subject to audit by the independent auditors EY S.p.A. and will be publicly available in accordance with the timeline envisaged by law.
*.*.*
PRESS OFFICE
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Claudio Albanese
Marco Re
Tel. +39 011.6563448
Tel. +39 011.6563437
claudio.albanese@juventus.com
investor.relations@juventus.com
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Amounts in Euro
31/12/2019
30/06/2019
Change
Non-current assets
Players' registration rights, net
493,887,170
421,042,929
72,844,241
Other intangible assets
48,216,694
35,111,475
13,105,219
Intangible assets in progress
1,114,282
389,333
724,949
Land and buildings
142,313,552
130,412,604
11,900,948
Other tangible assets
24,610,510
24,182,526
427,984
Tangible assets in progress
1,075,255
2,101,591
(1,026,336)
Investments
443,209
267,534
175,675
Non-current financial assets
11,604,077
16,482,411
(4,878,334)
Deferred tax assets
12,686,960
10,103,763
2,583,197
Receivables due from football clubs for transfer campaigns
94,293,609
109,267,970
(14,974,361)
Other non-current assets
2,647,047
1,808,485
838,562
Total non-current assets
832,892,365
751,170,621
81,721,744
Current assets
Inventory
11,816,334
7,884,460
3,931,874
Trade receivables
31,106,126
33,660,393
(2,554,267)
Trade and other receivables from related parties
15,434,987
3,675,594
11,759,393
Receivables due from football clubs for transfer campaigns
77,380,147
89,982,013
(12,601,866)
Other current assets
9,936,990
8,887,618
1,049,372
Current financial assets
16,379,761
11,504,235
4,875,526
Cash and cash equivalents
136,975,855
9,744,722
127,231,133
Total current assets
299,030,200
165,339,035
133,691,165
Advances paid
Non-current advances
4,490,751
18,785,559
(14,294,808)
Current advances
5,301,381
6,465,404
(1,164,023)
Advances paid, total
9,792,132
25,250,963
(15,458,831)
TOTAL ASSETS
1,141,714,697
941,760,619
199,954,078
Figures not yet audited by the Independent Auditors.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Amounts in Euro
31/12/2019
30/06/2019
Change
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
11,327,545
8,182,133
3,145,412
Share premium reserve
313,893,912
34,310,104
279,583,808
Legal reserve
1,636,427
1,636,427
-
Cash flow hedge reserve
(51,269)
(57,750)
6,481
Financial asset fair value reserve
(995,662)
(995,662)
-
Retained earnings
-
28,063,254
(28,063,254)
Loss for the period
(50,259,460)
(39,895,794)
(10,363,666)
Shareholders' equity total
275,551,493
31,242,712
244,308,781
Non-current liabilities
Provisions for risks and charges
506,729
-
506,729
Loans and other financial payables
393,844,091
431,387,181
(37,543,090)
Payables due to football clubs for transfer campaigns
90,780,262
39,243,263
51,536,999
Deferred tax liabilities
17,019,800
13,758,466
3,261,334
Other non-current liabilities
20,014,748
15,609,024
4,405,724
Total non-current liabilities
522,165,630
499,997,934
22,167,696
Current liabilities
Loans and other financial payables
70,070,783
41,831,708
28,239,075
Provisions for risks and charges
8,552,790
16,035,155
(7,482,365)
Trade payables
29,071,582
33,403,252
(4,331,670)
Trade and other payables to related parties
774,691
1,657,747
(883,056)
Payables due to football clubs for transfer campaigns
91,254,208
181,622,230
(90,368,022)
Other current liabilities
84,825,620
85,665,008
(839,388)
Total current liabilities
284,549,674
360,215,100
(75,665,426)
Advances received
Non-current advances
18,039,630
19,953,569
(1,913,939)
Current advances
41,408,270
30,351,304
11,056,966
Advances received, total
59,447,900
50,304,873
9,143,027
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,141,714,697
941,760,619
199,954,078
Figures not yet audited by the Independent Auditors.
INCOME STATEMENT
2018/2019
Amounts in Euro
I Half-year
I Half-year
Change
financial year
2019/2020
2018/2019
70,652,591
Ticket sales
36,513,383
38,263,908
(1,750,525)
206,642,858
Television and radio rights and media revenues
118,070,784
124,580,254
(6,509,470)
108,842,634
Revenues from sponsorship and advertising
65,647,572
61,419,239
4,228,333
44,026,765
Revenues from sales of products and licences
21,450,469
26,514,360
(5,063,891)
157,186,818
Revenues from players' registration rights
63,903,493
58,906,842
4,996,651
34,104,728
Other revenues
16,696,284
20,532,444
(3,836,160)
621,456,394
Total revenues
322,281,987
330,217,047
(7,935,060)
(3,733,793)
Purchase of materials, supplies and other consumables
(2,750,798)
(3,076,556)
325,758
(17,501,352)
Purchases of products for sale
(8,783,697)
(12,185,722)
3,402,025
(81,236,433)
External services
(40,901,840)
(43,727,162)
2,825,322
(301,334,879)
Players' wages and technical staff costs
(173,268,506)
(143,078,433)
(30,190,073)
(26,416,512)
Other personnel
(10,861,222)
(11,091,059)
229,837
(15,521,017)
Expenses from players' registration rights
(16,725,255)
(6,770,273)
(9,954,982)
(12,717,676)
Other expenses
(7,598,023)
(6,895,877)
(702,146)
(458,461,662)
Total operating costs
(260,889,340)
(226,825,082)
(34,064,259)
(149,440,966)
Amortisation and write-downs of players' registration rights
(89,674,736)
(78,335,857)
(11,338,879)
(11,722,391)
Depreciation/amortisation of other tangible and intangible assets
(8,741,908)
(5,796,509)
(2,945,399)
(17,160,672)
Provisions, write-downs and release of funds
(1,080,610)
(2,221,043)
1,140,433
(15,329,297)
Operating income
(38,104,608)
17,038,556
(55,143,164)
3,429,230
Financial income
2,262,909
1,715,500
547,409
(14,496,878)
Financial expenses
(9,778,051)
(6,574,118)
(3,203,933)
(500,891)
Group's share of results of associates and joint ventures
(386,550)
(420,279)
33,729
(26,897,835)
Income/(loss) before taxes
(46,006,299)
11,759,659
(57,765,958)
(11,738,088)
Current taxes
(4,569,515)
(5,019,452)
449,937
(1,259,871)
Deferred taxes
316,354
723,934
(407,580)
(39,895,794)
PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
(50,259,460)
7,464,141
(57,723,601)
(0.040)
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNING / (LOSS) PER SHARE FOR THE PERIOD
(0.049)
0.007
(0.056)
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
2018/2019
Amounts in Euro
I Half-year
I Half-year
Change
financial year
2019/2020
2018/2019
(39,895,794)
PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
(50,259,460)
7,464,141
(57,723,601)
(57,750)
Other Profits (Losses) recognised in the cash flow hedge reserve
6,481
(32,587)
39,068
Total Other Profits (Losses) which shall be subsequently reclassified in the
(57,750)
income statement, net of the tax effect
6,481
(32,587)
39,068
(847,816)
Other Profits (Losses) recoreded in the fair-value reserve for the financial ass
-
-
-
Total Other Profits (Losses) that will not be subsequently reclassified in the
(847,816)
income statement, net of the tax effect
-
-
-
(905,566)
Total Other Profits (Losses), net of the tax effect
6,481
(32,587)
39,068
(40,801,360)
COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT / (LOSS)
(50,252,979)
7,431,554
(57,684,533)
Figures not yet audited by the Independent Auditors.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
2018/2019
Amounts in Euro
I Half-year
I Half-year
financial year
2019/2020
2018/2019
(26,897,835)
Income/(loss) before taxes
(46,006,299)
11,759,659
Non-cash items:
161,266,997
amortisation, depreciation and write-downs
98,495,865
84,448,258
18,293,921
employee benefit liability and other provisions
2,243,873
1,468,196
(127,053,415)
gains on disposal of players' registration rights
(61,599,555)
(43,775,814)
(26,938,971)
revenues from temporary disposals of players' registration rights
(325,676)
(13,408,885)
- gains on disposal of other fixed assets
(4,809)
-
363,837
losses on disposal of players' registration rights
53,400
74,919
1,851,922
charges from temporary acquisitions of players' registration rights
-
570,388
11,192,509
auxiliary non-capitalised expenses for acquisitions of players' registration rights
14,355,662
6,095,553
4,615
losses on disposal of other fixed assets
2,445
-
475,291
Group's share of results of associates and joint ventures
386,550
420,279
(3,429,230)
financial income
(2,262,909)
(1,715,500)
14,496,878
financial expenses
9,778,051
6,574,118
(12,467,548)
Change in trade receivables and other non-financial activities
(13,203,986)
(11,547,244)
(6,350,568)
Change in trade payables and other non-financial liabilities
(10,723,217)
12,128,224
(5,418,097)
Income taxes paid
(6,612,657)
18,980
(3,013,010)
Use of the Employees' Severance Indemnity Provision and other funds
(9,454,490)
(1,215,420)
(3,622,704)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
(24,877,752)
51,895,711
(293,408,718)
Investments in players' registration rights
(195,603,876)
(248,193,736)
41,405,276
Increase (decrease) of payables related to players' registration rights
(40,979,100)
18,204,317
176,234,924
Disposals of players' registration rights
98,973,304
63,260,314
(79,206,622)
(Increase) decrease of receivables related to players' registration rights
29,744,682
13,814,129
25,087,049
Temporary (acquisitions)/disposals of players' registration rights
325,676
12,838,497
(11,192,509)
Auxiliary non-capitalised expenses for acquisitions of players' registration rights
(14,355,662)
(6,095,553)
9,992,707
Increase (decrease) of payables for auxiliary expenses on players' registration rights
14,311,646
27,216,835
(6,186,527)
Investments in other fixed assets
(2,919,165)
(3,322,395)
(559,721)
Purchases of investments
(364,346)
(500,000)
6,016
Disposals of other fixed assets
15,218
-
94,942
Interest income
33,631
4,674
(137,733,183)
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
(110,817,992)
(122,772,918)
-
Share capital increase
294,561,464
-
173,039,130
Bond issue
-
-
57,000,000
New loans
35,000,000
32,000,000
(52,330,732)
Repayment of loans
(28,193,288)
(25,618,177)
(40,000,000)
Increase (decrease) of uses of committed lines
15,000,000
-
19,751,217
Increase (decrease) of uses of factoring lines
(49,519,609)
44,662,823
(2,665,811)
Interest on loans
(1,482,422)
(1,262,900)
(4,459,967)
Other interest expenses
(2,455,905)
(2,218,343)
1,111,174
Other movements related to financing activities
16,637
(172,409)
151,445,011
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
262,926,877
47,390,994
10,089,124
Net cash from (used in) the period
127,231,133
(23,486,213)
Changes in cash and bank overdrafts:
(344,402)
Balances at the beginning of the period
9,744,722
(344,402)
9,744,722
Balances at the end of the period
136,975,855
(23,830,615)
10,089,124
Changes in cash and bank overdrafts
127,231,133
(23,486,213)
Composition of cash and cash equivalents:
9,744,722
Cash and cash equivalents
136,975,855
36,057,835
-
Bank overdrafts
-
(59,888,450)
9,744,722
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
136,975,855
(23,830,615)
Figures not yet audited by the Independent Auditors.
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 19:04:03 UTC