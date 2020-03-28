Log in
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

(JUVE)
  Report
03/27
0.7384 EUR   -4.94%
03:56pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo agree to forgo 90M euros in wages
AQ
02:43pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Company notice
PU
03/25JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Nigeria's Victor Moses leaves Italy after 14-day quarantine
AQ
Juventus Football Club : Company notice

03/28/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Turin, 28 March 2020 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, due to the current global health emergency is preventing the performance of the sporting activity, it has reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the First Team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season.

The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020. In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalised, as required by the current regulations.

The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about EUR 90 million for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Should the current season's matches be rescheduled, the Club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalisation of official competitions.

Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 18:42:09 UTC
