Juventus Football Club : J|Hotel opens to the public!

The 11 200 square meters of area, all host the Congress Centre, the restaurant, the lounge bar, the wellness area, a large garden and 138 rooms - divided into five types: Comfort, Deluxe, Executive, J|Executive and Suite. Added to these are the rooms reserved for the Juventus team and the technical staff, who have a large area reserved for pre-match retreats.

The Conference Centre consists of five modular meeting rooms, all with natural light and innovative technology. Four of these have a capacity of 20 people and one can accommodate up to 90. The living area is the beating heart of the J|Hotel: The elegant Lobby lounges offer guests an ideal setting to relax, whether sipping a coffee or a cocktail, whilst they await the start of a meeting or a match. A strong point will be the restaurant that will offer a culinary experience with representational dishes of the great Italian regional cuisines in the dining room, with a capacity of 80 people.

The J|Hotel is part of the urban redevelopment project of the area carried out by the Club, which includes Allianz Stadium, the Juventus Training Center, J|Medical, WINS: World International School and the Club Headquarters. The J|Hotel is managed by the company B&W Nest S.r.l., with 60% owned by Lindbergh Hotels S.r.l. and 40% by Juventus Football Club S.p.A.