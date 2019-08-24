Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Juventus Football Club    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

(JUVE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Juventus Football Club : J|Hotel opens to the public!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2019 | 04:10am EDT

The 11 200 square meters of area, all host the Congress Centre, the restaurant, the lounge bar, the wellness area, a large garden and 138 rooms - divided into five types: Comfort, Deluxe, Executive, J|Executive and Suite. Added to these are the rooms reserved for the Juventus team and the technical staff, who have a large area reserved for pre-match retreats.

The Conference Centre consists of five modular meeting rooms, all with natural light and innovative technology. Four of these have a capacity of 20 people and one can accommodate up to 90. The living area is the beating heart of the J|Hotel: The elegant Lobby lounges offer guests an ideal setting to relax, whether sipping a coffee or a cocktail, whilst they await the start of a meeting or a match. A strong point will be the restaurant that will offer a culinary experience with representational dishes of the great Italian regional cuisines in the dining room, with a capacity of 80 people.

The J|Hotel is part of the urban redevelopment project of the area carried out by the Club, which includes Allianz Stadium, the Juventus Training Center, J|Medical, WINS: World International School and the Club Headquarters. The J|Hotel is managed by the company B&W Nest S.r.l., with 60% owned by Lindbergh Hotels S.r.l. and 40% by Juventus Football Club S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 24 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2019 08:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
04:10aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : J|Hotel opens to the public!
PU
08/23JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : PSG faces paradox of picking Neymar vs Toulouse
AQ
08/22JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Sarri to miss 2 Juventus matches including against Napo..
AQ
08/22JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Familiar faces in unfamiliar roles in Serie A
AQ
08/21SHOCKING : Ronaldo, Messi never socialize or had dinner together before
AQ
08/21JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : launch a branch in Hong Kong!
PU
08/19JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : coach Maurizio Sarri diagnosed with pneumonia
AQ
08/18JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ex-Arsenal Ramsey makes Juventus debut
AQ
08/14JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo injured, out of final Juventus pre-season frien..
AQ
08/14JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo trains alone due to muscle issue
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 585 M
EBIT 2019 -32,0 M
Net income 2019 -55,0 M
Debt 2019 397 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -396x
EV / Sales2019 3,40x
EV / Sales2020 3,13x
Capitalization 1 594 M
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,35  €
Last Close Price 1,58  €
Spread / Highest target -14,7%
Spread / Average Target -14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB48.96%1 776
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC10.23%80 716
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.42.03%47 884
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP56.73%26 223
EXPEDIA GROUP INC13.20%21 713
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL18.77%18 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group