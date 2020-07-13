Juventus Football Club : New CFO and executive in charge of Financial reporting

NEW CFO AND EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF FINANCIAL REPORTING

Turin, 12 July 2020- Juventus Football Club S.p.A. communicates that the professional relationship with Mr. Marco Re, Chief Financial Officer and Executive in charge for preparing Company's financial reports, ceased yesterday.

At the same time, Juventus announces that it has appointed Mr. Stefano Bertola, a company executive, as Chief Financial Officerpro temporegiven to his multi-year experience infinanceroles.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors, convened in accordance with current legislation, following Board of Auditors' favourable opinion, has appointed Mr. Stefano Bertola as Executive in charge for preparing Company's financial reports in accordance with TUF art. 154-bis, standing all requirements envisaged by the By-law for this specific duty.

Lastly, in accordance with the guidelines envisaged by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Markets Regulation, Juventus gives notice that Mr. Marco Re does not appear to hold any Company's ordinary share.

Juventus thanks Mr. Marco Re for his contribution to the development of the Company over many years of service, wishing him the best for the next steps in his professional career.

PRESS OFFICE

CLAUDIO ALBANESE T. +39 011 6563448claudio.albanese@juventus.com

INVESTOR RELATIONSSTEFANO BERTOLA

T. +39 011 6563538investor.relations@juventus.com