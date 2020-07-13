Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Juventus Football Club    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

(JUVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Juventus Football Club : New CFO and executive in charge of Financial reporting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:06am EDT

NEW CFO AND EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF FINANCIAL REPORTING

Turin, 12 July 2020- Juventus Football Club S.p.A. communicates that the professional relationship with Mr. Marco Re, Chief Financial Officer and Executive in charge for preparing Company's financial reports, ceased yesterday.

At the same time, Juventus announces that it has appointed Mr. Stefano Bertola, a company executive, as Chief Financial Officerpro temporegiven to his multi-year experience infinanceroles.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors, convened in accordance with current legislation, following Board of Auditors' favourable opinion, has appointed Mr. Stefano Bertola as Executive in charge for preparing Company's financial reports in accordance with TUF art. 154-bis, standing all requirements envisaged by the By-law for this specific duty.

Lastly, in accordance with the guidelines envisaged by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Markets Regulation, Juventus gives notice that Mr. Marco Re does not appear to hold any Company's ordinary share.

Juventus thanks Mr. Marco Re for his contribution to the development of the Company over many years of service, wishing him the best for the next steps in his professional career.

PRESS OFFICE

CLAUDIO ALBANESE T. +39 011 6563448claudio.albanese@juventus.com

INVESTOR RELATIONSSTEFANO BERTOLA

T. +39 011 6563538investor.relations@juventus.com

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 12 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 07:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
03:06aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : New CFO and executive in charge of Financial reporting
PU
07/12JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : FORZA MILAN! How San Siro giant returned to winning way..
AQ
07/12JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Man City in pole position for Traore
AQ
07/11JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Home venues to host champions league, europa's last 16 ..
AQ
07/11JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Champions league final eight draw throws up possible ba..
AQ
07/11JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Atalanta shows off European credentials with draw at Ju..
AQ
07/10JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : UEFA unveils Champions League quarter-finals draw
AQ
07/10MATCHDAY : Barcelona needs win to keep pressure on Madrid
AQ
07/10JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : All 5 former winners in same half of Champions League d..
AQ
07/10JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Draw for the Champions League quarterfinals and semifin..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 421 M 477 M 477 M
Net income 2020 -105 M -118 M -118 M
Net Debt 2020 267 M 302 M 302 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 247 M 1 410 M 1 412 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 885
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,09 €
Last Close Price 0,94 €
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Marco Re Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB-24.84%1 410
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-16.86%69 885
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-6.82%42 511
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-20.10%15 770
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-22.75%11 778
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.4.11%9 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group