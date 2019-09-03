Log in
Juventus Football Club : Summer transfer window recap

09/03/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Erik Mattias ANDERSSON - permanent sale to Olympique des Alpes SA (SWI);

Emil AUDERO MULYADI - redemption of obligation to buy to Sampdoria;

Gabriele BOLOCA - temporary loan with option and counter-option to Bologna;

Mattia BORTOLUSSI - registration updated with FIGC;

Mattia BORTOLUSSI - permanent sale to Novara;

Constantin Laurentiu BRANESCU - temporary loan to Kilmarnock (SCO);

Michael BRENTAN - temporary loan with obligation to buy to Sampdoria;

Gianluigi BUFFON - registered from French federation;

Riccardo CAPELLINI - temporary loan to Pistoiese;

Joao Pedro CAVACO CANCELO - permanent sale to Manchester City (UK);

Alberto CERRI - redemption of obligation to buy to Cagliari;

Leonardo CERRI - permanent signing from Pescara;

Cosimo Marco DA GRACA - exercised option for permanent signing from Palermo;

Danilo Luiz DA SILVA - permanent signing from Manchester City (UK);

Matthijs DE LIGT - permanent signing from AFC Ajax (NL);

Dario DEL FABRO - temporary loan to Kilmarnock (SCO);

Mattia DEL FAVERO - temporary loan to Piacenza;

Lorenzo DEL PRETE - permanent sale to Trapani;

Ferdinando DEL SOLE - temporary loan to Juve Stabia;

Merih DEMIRAL - permanent signing from Sassuolo;

Leandro FERNANDES - temporary loan to Fortuna Sittard (NL);

Ganluca FRABOTTA - permanent signing from Bologna;

Kwang Song HAN - temporary two-year loan with obligation to buy from Cagliari;

Grigoris KASTANOS - temporary loan with option to Pescara;

Bioty Moise KEAN - permanent sale to Everton (UK);

Daniel LEO - temporary loan with option from Lugano (CHE);

Mirco LIPARI - permanent signing from Empoli;

Mirco LIPARI - temporary loan to Empoli;

Leonardo MANCUSO - permanent sale to Empoli;

Filippo MARRICCHI - transformation of temporary loan to permanent sale to Novara;

Luca MARRONE - redemption of obligation to buy to Hellas Verona;

Edoardo MASCIANGELO - redemption of obligation to buy from Lugano (SWI);

Edoardo MASCIANGELO - temporary loan with option to Pescara;

Stephy Alvaro MAVIDIDI - temporary loan with option and obligation to buy to Dijon (FRA);

Tembe MOKULU - redemption of obligation to buy from Carpi;

Tembe MOKULU - permanent sale to Padova;

Kevin MONZIALO - temporary loan with option to Grasshopper (SWI);

Nicola MOSTI - temporary loan with option and obligation to buy to Monza;

Dany MOTA CARVALHO - permanent signing from Virtus Entella;

Erasmo MULE' - permanent signing from Sampdoria;

Hans NICOLUSSI CAVIGLIA - temporary loan to Perugia;

Timothy NOCCHI - registration updated with FIGC;

Rogerio OLIVEIRA DA SILVA - permanent sale to Sassuolo;

Marco OLIVIERI - permanent signing from Empoli;

Riccardo ORSOLINI - exercised option for permanent signing to Bologna;

Luca PELLEGRINI - permanent signing from Roma;

Luca PELLEGRINI - temporary loan to Cagliari;

Matheus PEREIRA DA SILVA - temporary loan with option and obligation to buy to Dijon (FRA);

Matteo PINELLI - permanent sale to Sassuolo;

Adrien RABIOT - registered from French federation;

Hamza RAFIA - permanent signing from Olympique Lyonnais (FRA);

Aaron James RAMSEY - registered from English federation;

Filippo RANOCCHIA - resolution of two-year temporary loan to Perugia;

Joel RIBEIRO - permanent signing from LS Vaud Foot SA (SWI);

Cristian ROMERO - permanent signing from Genoa;

Cristian ROMERO - temporary loan to Genoa;

Razvan Sergiu SAVA - temporary loan to Pescara;

Ransford SELASI - permanent signing from Pescara;

Raffaele SPINA - temporary loan to SPAL;

Leonardo SPINAZZOLA - permanent sale to Roma;

Matteo STOPPA - permanent signing from Novara;

Stefano STURARO - redemption of obligation to buy to Genoa;

Roger TAMBA M'PINDA - permanent sale to Apollon Limassol (CYP);

Idrissa TOURE - exercised option for permanent signing from Werder Bremen (GER);

Alessandro VOGLIACCO - permanent sale with buy-back option to Pordenone;

Luca ZANIMACCHIA - redemption of obligation to buy from Genoa;

Claudio ZAPPA - temporary loan to Sliema Wanderers (MLT).

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 10:04:04 UTC
