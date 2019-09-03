Juventus Football Club : Summer transfer window recap

Erik Mattias ANDERSSON - permanent sale to Olympique des Alpes SA (SWI);
Emil AUDERO MULYADI - redemption of obligation to buy to Sampdoria;
Gabriele BOLOCA - temporary loan with option and counter-option to Bologna;
Mattia BORTOLUSSI - registration updated with FIGC;
Mattia BORTOLUSSI - permanent sale to Novara;
Constantin Laurentiu BRANESCU - temporary loan to Kilmarnock (SCO);
Michael BRENTAN - temporary loan with obligation to buy to Sampdoria;
Gianluigi BUFFON - registered from French federation;
Riccardo CAPELLINI - temporary loan to Pistoiese;
Joao Pedro CAVACO CANCELO - permanent sale to Manchester City (UK);
Alberto CERRI - redemption of obligation to buy to Cagliari;
Leonardo CERRI - permanent signing from Pescara;
Cosimo Marco DA GRACA - exercised option for permanent signing from Palermo;
Danilo Luiz DA SILVA - permanent signing from Manchester City (UK);
Matthijs DE LIGT - permanent signing from AFC Ajax (NL);
Dario DEL FABRO - temporary loan to Kilmarnock (SCO);
Mattia DEL FAVERO - temporary loan to Piacenza;
Lorenzo DEL PRETE - permanent sale to Trapani;
Ferdinando DEL SOLE - temporary loan to Juve Stabia;
Merih DEMIRAL - permanent signing from Sassuolo;
Leandro FERNANDES - temporary loan to Fortuna Sittard (NL);
Ganluca FRABOTTA - permanent signing from Bologna;
Kwang Song HAN - temporary two-year loan with obligation to buy from Cagliari;
Grigoris KASTANOS - temporary loan with option to Pescara;
Bioty Moise KEAN - permanent sale to Everton (UK);
Daniel LEO - temporary loan with option from Lugano (CHE);
Mirco LIPARI - permanent signing from Empoli;
Mirco LIPARI - temporary loan to Empoli;
Leonardo MANCUSO - permanent sale to Empoli;
Filippo MARRICCHI - transformation of temporary loan to permanent sale to Novara;
Luca MARRONE - redemption of obligation to buy to Hellas Verona;
Edoardo MASCIANGELO - redemption of obligation to buy from Lugano (SWI);
Edoardo MASCIANGELO - temporary loan with option to Pescara;
Stephy Alvaro MAVIDIDI - temporary loan with option and obligation to buy to Dijon (FRA);
Tembe MOKULU - redemption of obligation to buy from Carpi;
Tembe MOKULU - permanent sale to Padova;
Kevin MONZIALO - temporary loan with option to Grasshopper (SWI);
Nicola MOSTI - temporary loan with option and obligation to buy to Monza;
Dany MOTA CARVALHO - permanent signing from Virtus Entella;
Erasmo MULE' - permanent signing from Sampdoria;
Hans NICOLUSSI CAVIGLIA - temporary loan to Perugia;
Timothy NOCCHI - registration updated with FIGC;
Rogerio OLIVEIRA DA SILVA - permanent sale to Sassuolo;
Marco OLIVIERI - permanent signing from Empoli;
Riccardo ORSOLINI - exercised option for permanent signing to Bologna;
Luca PELLEGRINI - permanent signing from Roma;
Luca PELLEGRINI - temporary loan to Cagliari;
Matheus PEREIRA DA SILVA - temporary loan with option and obligation to buy to Dijon (FRA);
Matteo PINELLI - permanent sale to Sassuolo;
Adrien RABIOT - registered from French federation;
Hamza RAFIA - permanent signing from Olympique Lyonnais (FRA);
Aaron James RAMSEY - registered from English federation;
Filippo RANOCCHIA - resolution of two-year temporary loan to Perugia;
Joel RIBEIRO - permanent signing from LS Vaud Foot SA (SWI);
Cristian ROMERO - permanent signing from Genoa;
Cristian ROMERO - temporary loan to Genoa;
Razvan Sergiu SAVA - temporary loan to Pescara;
Ransford SELASI - permanent signing from Pescara;
Raffaele SPINA - temporary loan to SPAL;
Leonardo SPINAZZOLA - permanent sale to Roma;
Matteo STOPPA - permanent signing from Novara;
Stefano STURARO - redemption of obligation to buy to Genoa;
Roger TAMBA M'PINDA - permanent sale to Apollon Limassol (CYP);
Idrissa TOURE - exercised option for permanent signing from Werder Bremen (GER);
Alessandro VOGLIACCO - permanent sale with buy-back option to Pordenone;
Luca ZANIMACCHIA - redemption of obligation to buy from Genoa;
Claudio ZAPPA - temporary loan to Sliema Wanderers (MLT).