Juventus Football Club : Summer transfer window recap

Erik Mattias ANDERSSON - permanent sale to Olympique des Alpes SA (SWI);

Emil AUDERO MULYADI - redemption of obligation to buy to Sampdoria;

Gabriele BOLOCA - temporary loan with option and counter-option to Bologna;

Mattia BORTOLUSSI - registration updated with FIGC;

Mattia BORTOLUSSI - permanent sale to Novara;

Constantin Laurentiu BRANESCU - temporary loan to Kilmarnock (SCO);

Michael BRENTAN - temporary loan with obligation to buy to Sampdoria;

Gianluigi BUFFON - registered from French federation;

Riccardo CAPELLINI - temporary loan to Pistoiese;

Joao Pedro CAVACO CANCELO - permanent sale to Manchester City (UK);

Alberto CERRI - redemption of obligation to buy to Cagliari;

Leonardo CERRI - permanent signing from Pescara;

Cosimo Marco DA GRACA - exercised option for permanent signing from Palermo;

Danilo Luiz DA SILVA - permanent signing from Manchester City (UK);

Matthijs DE LIGT - permanent signing from AFC Ajax (NL);

Dario DEL FABRO - temporary loan to Kilmarnock (SCO);

Mattia DEL FAVERO - temporary loan to Piacenza;

Lorenzo DEL PRETE - permanent sale to Trapani;

Ferdinando DEL SOLE - temporary loan to Juve Stabia;

Merih DEMIRAL - permanent signing from Sassuolo;

Leandro FERNANDES - temporary loan to Fortuna Sittard (NL);

Ganluca FRABOTTA - permanent signing from Bologna;

Kwang Song HAN - temporary two-year loan with obligation to buy from Cagliari;

Grigoris KASTANOS - temporary loan with option to Pescara;

Bioty Moise KEAN - permanent sale to Everton (UK);

Daniel LEO - temporary loan with option from Lugano (CHE);

Mirco LIPARI - permanent signing from Empoli;

Mirco LIPARI - temporary loan to Empoli;

Leonardo MANCUSO - permanent sale to Empoli;

Filippo MARRICCHI - transformation of temporary loan to permanent sale to Novara;

Luca MARRONE - redemption of obligation to buy to Hellas Verona;

Edoardo MASCIANGELO - redemption of obligation to buy from Lugano (SWI);

Edoardo MASCIANGELO - temporary loan with option to Pescara;

Stephy Alvaro MAVIDIDI - temporary loan with option and obligation to buy to Dijon (FRA);

Tembe MOKULU - redemption of obligation to buy from Carpi;

Tembe MOKULU - permanent sale to Padova;

Kevin MONZIALO - temporary loan with option to Grasshopper (SWI);

Nicola MOSTI - temporary loan with option and obligation to buy to Monza;

Dany MOTA CARVALHO - permanent signing from Virtus Entella;

Erasmo MULE' - permanent signing from Sampdoria;

Hans NICOLUSSI CAVIGLIA - temporary loan to Perugia;

Timothy NOCCHI - registration updated with FIGC;

Rogerio OLIVEIRA DA SILVA - permanent sale to Sassuolo;

Marco OLIVIERI - permanent signing from Empoli;

Riccardo ORSOLINI - exercised option for permanent signing to Bologna;

Luca PELLEGRINI - permanent signing from Roma;



Luca PELLEGRINI - temporary loan to Cagliari;

Matheus PEREIRA DA SILVA - temporary loan with option and obligation to buy to Dijon (FRA);

Matteo PINELLI - permanent sale to Sassuolo;

Adrien RABIOT - registered from French federation;

Hamza RAFIA - permanent signing from Olympique Lyonnais (FRA);

Aaron James RAMSEY - registered from English federation;

Filippo RANOCCHIA - resolution of two-year temporary loan to Perugia;

Joel RIBEIRO - permanent signing from LS Vaud Foot SA (SWI);

Cristian ROMERO - permanent signing from Genoa;

Cristian ROMERO - temporary loan to Genoa;

Razvan Sergiu SAVA - temporary loan to Pescara;

Ransford SELASI - permanent signing from Pescara;

Raffaele SPINA - temporary loan to SPAL;

Leonardo SPINAZZOLA - permanent sale to Roma;

Matteo STOPPA - permanent signing from Novara;

Stefano STURARO - redemption of obligation to buy to Genoa;

Roger TAMBA M'PINDA - permanent sale to Apollon Limassol (CYP);

Idrissa TOURE - exercised option for permanent signing from Werder Bremen (GER);

Alessandro VOGLIACCO - permanent sale with buy-back option to Pordenone;

Luca ZANIMACCHIA - redemption of obligation to buy from Genoa;

Claudio ZAPPA - temporary loan to Sliema Wanderers (MLT).