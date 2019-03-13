Juventus Football Club : shares soar after champions league win against Atletico Madrid

The victory on Tuesday night puts the Turin side through to the quarter finals of the competition, qualifying them for about a 10.5 million euro (£9 million) payment.

The cash would be on top of the 9.5 million euros the club received for getting through to the final 16 teams.

At 0831 GMT, the shares were up 16 percent after hitting their highest since late January in early trading. The shares were on track for their best day since October 2013.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)