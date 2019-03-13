Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Juventus Football Club    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

(JUVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Juventus Football Club : shares soar after champions league win against Atletico Madrid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 04:38am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Juventus shares soared more than 20 percent and were on track for their biggest one-day gain in 5-1/2 years on Wednesday after the Italian soccer team overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Atletico Madrid in a key Champions League match.

The victory on Tuesday night puts the Turin side through to the quarter finals of the competition, qualifying them for about a 10.5 million euro (£9 million) payment.

The cash would be on top of the 9.5 million euros the club received for getting through to the final 16 teams.

At 0831 GMT, the shares were up 16 percent after hitting their highest since late January in early trading. The shares were on track for their best day since October 2013.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
04:38aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : shares soar after champions league win against Atletico..
RE
02:13aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : SCHALKE STUFFED City ease into Champions League last ei..
AQ
01:15aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo proud of Champions League hat-trick heroics
AQ
03/12JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick fires Juventus into Champio..
AQ
03/12JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo hat-trick helps Juventus into UEFA Champions Le..
AQ
03/12JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano hat trick powers Juventus over Atletico Madri..
AQ
03/12JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo's hat-trick fires Juventus past Atlético and in..
AQ
03/12JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo's hat-trick sends Juventus into Champions Leagu..
AQ
03/12JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo nets hat trick to send Juventus into CL quarter..
AQ
03/12JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : C. Ronaldo Claims It's Harder To Score In Italy Than Sp..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 557 M
EBIT 2019 -44,6 M
Net income 2019 -68,1 M
Debt 2019 410 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
Capitalization 1 232 M
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB15.16%1 391
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC0.79%76 967
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.15.84%40 523
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL52.92%22 879
EXPEDIA GROUP INC7.00%17 938
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP1.33%17 737
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.