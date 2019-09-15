Log in
The city of the Lady: Madrid

09/15/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Madrid is a city in constant evolution, always on the move. It's one, where you can't get bored, and a capital that encompasses history and art, sport and nature.

The Prado Museum is one of the most important in the world. To admire it in the best way, you have to dedicate several hours to it, given its size. There are unique works on display. Museum enthusiasts cannot miss the Reina Sofia (there is Picasso's Guernica) and the Thyssen-Bornemisza.

But one of the most beautiful things to do in Madrid is to walk, to discover all the beauties. The Royal Palace is a must: it dates back to 1764 and stands on the ruins of the ancient residence of the royal family, destroyed by a fire dated 1734. A few meters away is the Cathedral of Almudena, which offers a really impressive glance.

The pulsating heart of the Spanish capital is Puerta del Sol, a reference point for many young people, which holds one of the symbols of the city, the famous bear that bites a strawberry tree (madroño). Not far away is the splendid Plaza Mayor, a royal square that once housed the Madrid market.

If you are fond of parks, you can't miss the 'El Retiro' with the Crystal Palace inside, a building surrounded by an artificial lake much appreciated by tourists and local inhabitants.

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 13:06:00 UTC
