Juventus Football Club : Definitive disposal of the player Alberto Cerri

DEFINITIVE DISPOSAL OF THE PLAYER ALBERTO CERRI

Turin, 19 February 2019 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Alberto Cerri by Cagliari Calcio S.p.A. became due for a consideration of € 9 million, to be paid in the next three financial years.

The economic effect is positive for about € 8.4 million.

