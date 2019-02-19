Log in
Juventus Football Club : Definitive disposal of the player Alberto Cerri

02/19/2019 | 10:49am EST

DEFINITIVE DISPOSAL OF THE PLAYER ALBERTO CERRI

Turin, 19 February 2019 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Alberto Cerri by Cagliari Calcio S.p.A. became due for a consideration of € 9 million, to be paid in the next three financial years.

The economic effect is positive for about € 8.4 million.

PRESS OFFICE

CLAUDIO ALBANESE T. +39 011 6563448claudio.albanese@juventus.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS MARCO RE

T. +39 011 6563403investor.relations@juventus.com

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 15:48:01 UTC
