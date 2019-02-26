Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Juventus Football Club SpA    JUVE   IT0000336518

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA

(JUVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Juventus Football Club : Definitive disposal of the player Emil Audero

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 12:38pm EST

DEFINITIVE DISPOSAL OF THE PLAYER EMIL AUDERO

Turin, 26 February 2019 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Emil Audero Mulyadi by U.C. Sampdoria S.p.A. became due for a consideration of € 20 million, to be paid in the next four financial years.

The economic effect is positive for about € 19.9 million.

PRESS OFFICE

CLAUDIO ALBANESE T. +39 011 6563448claudio.albanese@juventus.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS MARCO RE

T. +39 011 6563403investor.relations@juventus.com

Disclaimer

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 17:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
12:38pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Definitive disposal of the player Emil Audero
PU
07:20aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Morata finally scores, Atletico keeps pace with Barcelo..
AQ
02/25JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : preserve huge Serie A lead, Inter stalled in Florence
AQ
02/25JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Five things we learned in European football this weeken..
AQ
02/25JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : UEFA charges Atletico coach Simeone for obscene gesture
AQ
02/24JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Sub Dybala saves Juve at Bologna
AQ
02/24JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Paulo Dybala extends Juventus' lead with Bologna winner
AQ
02/24JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Morata finally scores, Atletico keeps pace with Barcelo..
AQ
02/24JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Dybala secures 1-0 win for Juventus over Bologna
AQ
02/24JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Dybala lifts sagging Juventus to 1-0 win at Bologna
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 557 M
EBIT 2019 -44,6 M
Net income 2019 -68,1 M
Debt 2019 410 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
Capitalization 1 312 M
Chart JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Duration : Period :
Juventus Football Club SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40 €
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Mazzia Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Giuseppe Marotta Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM-Sport
Andrea Agnelli Chairman
Claudio Leonardi Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Pavel Nedved Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA22.60%1 490
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC9.73%87 564
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.12.47%39 944
EXPEDIA GROUP INC11.99%18 570
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL25.98%18 544
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP7.59%18 339
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.