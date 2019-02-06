Juventus Football Club : Definitive disposal of the player Stefano Sturaro

DEFINITIVE DISPOSAL OF THE PLAYER STEFANO STURARO

Turin, 6 February 2019 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Stefano Sturaro by Genoa Cricket & Football Club S.p.A. became due for a consideration of € 16.5 million to be paid in four financial years.

The economic effect is positive for about € 12.9 million.

PRESS OFFICE

CLAUDIO ALBANESE T. +39 011 6563448claudio.albanese@juventus.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS MARCO RE

T. +39 011 6563403investor.relations@juventus.com